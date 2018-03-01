Jenna Boriack weds Jason Alleman during Texas ceremony

A three o’clock afternoon wedding ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Round Rock, Texas, united in marriage Jenna Boriack of Round Rock, Texas and Jason Alleman of Tomball, Texas.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Vicki Boriack of Round Rock, Texas. Her grandparents are Irene Boriack, the late Martin Boriack, and the late Alice and Dealfel Mueller, all of Giddings, Texas.

Jenna is a 2009 graduate of Stony Point High School in Round Rock, Texas, graduated from Texas A&M University in 2013 with a bachelor of science degree in Recreation, Park and Tourism Science, and received a masters of education in Guidance and Counseling in 2018 from Angelo State University. She is presently employed by Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas.

The groom is the son of Marty and Karen Alleman of Houston, Texas, formerly of Rayne. His grandparents are Joyce and Dalfred Alleman, and Marceline and Alfred Zaunbrecher, all of Rayne.

Jason is a 2007 graduate of Tomball High School and a 2011 graduate of Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He is currently employed by Wayne Enterprise in Houston, Texas.

The double-ring ceremony was officiated by Rev. Richard Mittwede.

The church was decorated for the Christmas season with a decorated tree and garland. The altar was flancked by two flower arrangements on each side.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a traditional white A-lined wedding dress designed with a “V” neckline and accented with elegant beading and lace.

The bride borrowed her new sister-in-law’s veil, a simple cathedral-length veil of sheer illusion.

The bride’s bouquet was an ivory and burgundy mix floral blooms accented with eucalyptus and dusty miller..

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Sarah Reid. Bridesmaids were Heather Newton, Ellie Pierce, Elizabeth McCullar, Aylor Rix, Renee Hendrick and Kelley Zimbelman.

Each bridesmaid wore a floor-length dress of greyish-blue chiffon designed to their own style and held bouquets similar to the bride’s.

Flower girls were the the couple’s goddaughters, Camila Boriack, daughter of Jeisson and Wendy Boriack, Mina Geisler, daughter of Jordan Geisler, and Beth Mueller, daughter of Mark and Stacy Mueller. The girls wore white dresses with gold accents, white tights and gold shoes. They threw white rose petals down the aisle prior to the bride’s entrance.

Best man was Chris Lafitte, with groomsmen including Jordan Geisler, Eric Ritts, Scott Blasik, Lance Alleman and Josh Ashy.

Ring bearers were godsons of the groom, Teddy and Sawyer Briggs, sons of Hannah Briggs and the late Ricky Briggs Jr.

Ushers were Austin McConnell, Alan Novitsky, Jeisson Boriack and Cristian Boriack.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at the Lone Oak Barn where guets enjoyed dinner and dancing. The venue was decorated in a rustic theme with greenery, white lights and candles.

Among the refreshments was the bride’s cake, a four-tier white confection accented with flowers. Cake table was decorated with wedding pictures from the couple’s parents and grandparents.

The unique groom’s table held dessert plates which held several flavors of single-serve pies.

Following a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple will make their home in Katy, Texas.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Friday, Dec. 15, at North by Northwest hosted by the groom’s parents.