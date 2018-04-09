June wedding set for Smith, Autrey

Kent and Darlene Smith of Roberts Cove are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Katelyn Elaine Smith of Roberts Cove, to Matthew Curtis Autrey of Cecilia.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Herbert and Elaine Gossen of Roberts Cove and Loretta Smith Leonards of Crowley and the late Gene Smith.

Katelyn is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2014 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health, promotion and wellness. She is presently employed as a certified wellness coach at Sterling Wellness Solutions in Crowley.

The prospective groom is the son of Mickey and Brenda Autrey of Cecilia. His maternal grandparents are the late John and Mary Landry of Cecilia, and his paternal grandparents are Geraldine Autrey of Lafayette and the late Curtis Autrey.

Matthew graduated from Beau Chene High School in 2007 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies in 2011. He is currently employed as a teacher and coach at Opelousas High School.

The couple will be wed on Friday, June 1, at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove. Rev. Kevin Bordelon will officiate the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Scott.