Kelsey Peltier weds James Marks

A garden ceremony on Dec. 17, 2017, at Cross Key Acres in Richmond, Texas united in marriage Kelsey Sarah Peltier and James Hastings Marks, both of Richmond, Texas.

The bride is the daughter of Jeanne and Allan Melton and Joe and Viki Peltier, all of the Houston area. Her grandparents are Marlene and Edward Habetz of Rayne and the late Claudia and Alvord Peltier.

She is a 2007 graduate of Austin High School, attained a bachelor’s degree in 2012 from Texas State University, and is currently employed as a sixth grade theater arts teacher at Polly Ryan Middle School.

The groom is the son of Cindy Marks of San Leon, Texas and the late Alan Marks. His grandparents are Nancy and James Smith of Round Rock, Texas, and the late Alan and Ann Marks. He is a 2010 graduate of Katy High School, a 2014 graduate of Texas State University, and is employed with the City of Houston.

The three o’clock, double-ring wedidng ceremony was celebrated by Neil McClendon. Scriptures were recited by Kathryn Marks and Laura Isensee, sisters of the groom.

On the arm of her father, the bride entered to musical selections provided by the Carcia Middle School Honors Orchestra.

The bride wore an award-winning Justin Alexander silk dipioni wedding gown designed with a sweetheart neakline and hand-embroidered shiffli lace appliqued to a sheer overlay. The candlelight overlay featured a round neckline, capped sleeves and a plunging back gathered with silk-covered buttons. The fit and flaire gown featured a chapel-length train and an reembroidered lace hemline. Her headpiece was a rose-gold flowered band nestled in the back of her styled hair with a candlelight asymmetrical silk illusion veil. She carried a full nosegay of white hydrangeas, blush roses and succulents featuring a blue jeweled cross and her great-grandmother’s handkerchief pinned on the stems.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day included her great-grandmother Lou Miller’s handchief as something old, her wedding dress was something new, her great-grandmother’s handkerchief was something borrowed, and a jeweled cross received as a gift from her grandmother Marlene Habetz was something blue.

Bridal attendants were Leah Brashear, Toni Kelleber, Rebecca Garcia and Nicole Elias, friends of the bride.

Each wore a gray chiffon over dress, each with her individua neckline design and a self-belt at the waistline of the softly gathered skirt. A nosegay of hydrangeas and blush roses was held by each attendant.

Serving as flower girls were Reghan and Rylee Peltier, sisters of the bride. Each wore a pink chiffon, floor-length dress with a fur-trimmed, long-sleeved bolero jacket while carrying a basket of blush rose petals strewn in the aisle as the bride was escorted to her groom.

The groom wore gray slacks and matching vest with white shirt and blush bow tie. His lapel was noted with a succulent boutonniere.

Attending the groom as his attendants were Benjamin Casin and Matthew Garcia, friends of the groom.

The groom’s attendants each wore gray slacks with a white shirt, gray suspenders, blush bow tie, and a blush rose boutonniere.

Ushering guests to their seats were Bo Brown, future brother-in-law of the couple, and Harry Isensee, the groom’s brother-in-law.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, the former Jeanne Habetz wore a stylish two-piece ensemble including a hip-length taupe lace overlay with a sleeveless bodice and a steep V-neckline over a floor-length skirt of flowing chiffon overlay. A rhinestone broach was noted on the left side of a self-belt at the waist to complete the ensemble. She was presented a long-stem blush rose by the couple.

The groom’s mother, the former Cindy Smith selected a maroon iridescent satin floor-length gown designed with a sweetheart neckline and rhinestone broaches accenting the cold shoulder bodice with three-quarter-length sleeves. She was also presented a long-stem blush rose by the couple.

Following the wedding ceremony, guests were invited for cocktails on the garden deck where yard games were also provided on site. Guests also relaxed near a fire pit area then invited to the barn area for dinner and dancing with music provided by the bride’s uncle, Phil Peltier. Prior to dinner, grace was said by Allan Melton, step-father of the bride.

Decor for the wedding reception was a romantic/rustic outdoor garden theme set among the trees and hills of the venue. The actual reception was in the barn on site accented with blush-colored linens and gray napkins. The tables were decorted with lanterns, mason jars with candles and deer anthlers on wooden discs accented with wax grass, eucalyptus, baby’s breath and blush roses.

Among the refreshments provided was the wedding cake, a three-tier oreo confection with white buttercream icing decorated with fresh blush roses and topped with the letter “M”. The cake was served by the bride’s godmother/aunt, Rhonda Habetz Vick.

The groom’s cake was double-layered carrot cake topped with buttercream icing and a fondant “M” topper. The cake was served by the bride’s aunt, Sylvia Peltier.

Guests attended the special event from points of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Canada.

Following the reception, the couple exited through a lighted torch and sparkler aisle formed by wedding guests.

Their wedding trip destination was a visit to Fredricksburg, Texas with a visit to the Texas State University campus where the couple met and enjoyed lunch.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Dec. 16, 2017, at the Roux Pour in Sugarland, Texas. The 6 p.m. social was hosted by Cindy and Robert “Rabbit” Blake, mother and stepfather of the groom. Guests enjoyed Cajun hors d’oeuvres including fried catfish, shrimp and crawfish tails. A buffet dinner included salad, broiled shrimp, rice casserole, asparagus, dinner rolls, chicken and sausage gumbo, and crawfish etouffee.