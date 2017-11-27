Landry, Foreman exchange wedding vows

Molly Margaret Landry and Blake Edward Foreman, both of Roberts Cove, were united in holy matrimony on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville.

Deacon Christ Doumit officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Micheal J. and Lawrie W. Landry of Loreauville. Her maternal grandparents are Mrs. Herman Walet of Loreauville and the late Mr. Herman Walet, and her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. O’Neil Landry of New Iberia.

Molly is a graduate of Loreauville High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is presently employed with Financial Partners of Louisiana in Lafayette.

The groom is the son of John Eric and Bonnie G. Foreman of Crowley. He is the grandson of Herbert J. Gossen Sr. and Elaine L. Gossen, both of Roberts Cove, and J.E. and Ann D. Foreman of Crowley.

Blake is a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and Louisiana Technical College - Acadian Campus. He is currently employed by Gossen Farms and is the owner of Edward’s Seafood Haus in Church Point.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was gorgeous in a dreamy Mori Lee lace gown featuring an illusion sweetheart neckline and full length illusion sleeves with lovely lace appliqués. The gown was finished with a stunning illusion back with delicate crystal beading and a long row of covered buttons.

The bride paired her gown with a cathedral length veil trimmed with floral lace.

She carried an elegant bouquet of blush spray roses, white roses, dusty miller, lysmachia, ranunculus and seeded eucalyptus. Entwined in the bouquet was a rosary belonging to her late maternal grandfather.

In keeping with tradition, the bride’s late maternal grandfather’s rosary served as “something old,” while her wedding dress was “something new.” Her veil was “something borrowed” and her garter was “something blue.”

Calli L. Smith and Avery Landry, sisters of the bride, served as matron and maid of honor, respectively.

Bridesmaids were Morgan Boggs and Grace Boggs, cousins of the bride, and Paige B. Gossen, Kristi Carriere and Nikki Grayson, friends of the bride.

The bridal attendants were clad in charcoal-colored dresses in designs of their own choosing and carried bouquets of the same flowers carried by the bride.

The duties of best man were shared by John Paul Foreman, brother of the groom, and Bryant M. Gossen, cousin of the groom.

Standing as groomsmen were Tyler Foreman, Andrew Gossen and Nicholas Gossen, cousins of the groom, and Andrew Wynn and Matthew Daniel, friends of the groom.

Jacob Smith and Damian Hubbard, cousins of the groom, and Ryan Smith, brother-in-law of the bride, served as ushers.

Serving as flower girl was Lorraine Fontenot, cousin of the groom. Ring bearers were Hale Comeaux, cousin of the groom, and Reed T. Comeaux, cousin and Godchild of the groom.

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride, the former Lawrie Walet, selected a taupe sheath gown featuring ruching at the left hip and three quarter length sleeves with a scattering of bronze sequins. She completed her outfit with a pair of Pelle Moda latte suede kitten heels and acccessorized with taupe pearls.

The mother of the groom, the former Bonnie Gossen, chose a full length gown in an eggplant color featuring left-side ruching, chiffon layers at the hem, an embellished round neckline and embellished three quarter length sleeves.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Jeanne Stile.

Selected scriptures were read by Abbi Walet, cousin of the bride, and Keith Foreman, Godfather of the groom.

Following the wedding, the newlywed couple was joined by family and friends for a reception at Maison de Tours in St. Martinville.

The bride’s three-tiered cake was decorated with fresh flowers and made and filled with various of the bride’s and groom’s favorite flavors. Lanny Begnaud, godmother of the bride, assisted with serving.

The groom’s red velvet cake was made in the shape of a crawfish pot with corn and potatoes with “Edward’s Seafood Haus” on the side of the pot. It was served by his godmother, Diane Comeaux.

Out-of-town guests at the wedding traveled from California, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and various points throughout Louisiana.

On the evening of Friday, Nov. 17, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Loreau Place in Loreauville. Guests enjoyed chicken and sausage gumbo with all the trimmings and a variety of desserts.

Following a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple will reside in Roberts Cove.