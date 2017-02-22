Leah Elizabeth Gossen weds Nicholas Anthony Walts

A seven o’clock evening Nuptial Mass on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist formed the picturesque setting for the joining of Leah Elizabeth Gossen and Nicholas Anthony Walts, both of Lafayette, as husband and wife. The double-ring ceremony was celebrated by Fr. Bryce Sibley.

The bride is the daughter of Russell and Mary Gossen of Rayne. Her grandparents are Barbara Gossen of Rayne, the late Conrad Gossen, Joyce Meche of Lafayette, and the late Clifford Oliver.

The groom is the son of Darrin and Jackie Walts of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His grandparents are Michael and Pamela Daugherty of St. Joseph, Missouri, Barbara Smart of Naperville, Illinois, Mary Beth Walts of Belaire, Michigan, and the late Norman Walts.

For her wedding day, the bride entered on the arm of her father wearing an Antonio Gual ballgown of silk taffeta designed with a off-the-shoulders portrait-style neckline. A slight ruched bodice was gathered to the side of the natural waist and highlighted with a scalloped crystal and silver belted sash, from which fell a full skirt finished with an extended cathedral train. Her ensemble was completed with a custom-made, cathedral veil finished with a pencil edging while carrying a gathered bouquet of mixed red and white roses.

Attending her sister as matron of honor was Allison Cahanin.

Bridesmaids were Emily Arceneaux, Lauren Gardner, Lindsey Reed and Madeline Kelly, all friends of the bride, and Sarah Walts, sister of the groom.

Bridal attendants wore floor-length gowns in soft neutral hues and shades of burgundy of their own selected styles.

Flower girls were Norah Kate Cahanin and Estelle Cahanin, nieces of the couple. Each wore a floor-length gown designed with a tulle skirt and a silk bow accenting on the back side. The ensemble was completed with whimsical floral crown of baby’s breath each wore in their hair.

Attending the groom as best man was a friend, Kyle Heidingsfelder.

Groomsmen were Stephen Cosminski, Josh Ardis and Matt Streit, friends of the groom, and Nick Cahanin and Steven Gossen, brothers-in-law of the groom.

Ushering guests were Justin Doucet, Andrew Cosse, Tim Lunyong and Mason Dupre.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at Le Pavillon in Lafayette.

Following the couple’s wedding trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, they are residing in Lafayette.

Prior to the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Ruffino’s on the River in Lafayette.

Leah is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, and went on to attain a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2013 from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is presently employed as a teacher at Cathedral-Carmel School in Lafayette.

Nicholas is a 2009 graduate of Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business adminstration in 2013 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and is currently employed as a state lobbyist for The Picard Group.