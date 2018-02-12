March 3 wedding date set for Mire, Cormier

Tricia and Kenneth “Tiger” Mire Jr. and Eva and Durphy Cormier Jr., all of Crowley, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Paige Elizabeth Mire and Seth Patrick Cormier, both of Crowley.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Susie and Michael Perrodin of Crowley, and of Kathy Ashworth of Crowley and the late Kenneth Mire Sr. She is a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and the University of Phoenix and is presently employed as an administrative assistant at Rayne Guest Home.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Carmen and Art Merryman of New Iberia and the late Norma Merryman, and of the late Durphy Cormier Sr. and the late Lydia Cormier, both of Crowley.

A graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish, he is the Training Division and SWAT Commander of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as a confirmation teacher at St. Michael Catholic Church.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, March 3, at Pointe aux Loups Springs Ballroom in Iota. Pastor Paul Burke of Crossroads Church will officiate the 5 p.m. ceremony.