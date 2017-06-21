Mariah Day Hukins weds Eric John Miller

The picturesque St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church served as the setting on Saturday, June 17, 2017, for a Nuptial Mass at one-thirty in the afternoon uniting Mariah Day Hukins of Carencro and Eric John Miller, also of Carencro and former resident of Rayne.

The bride is the daughter of Colin and Charlotte Hukins of Carencro. Her grandparents are Huey Arnaud of Carencro, the late Lucy Arnaud, and Dru Hukins of Lafayette.

Mariah is a 2011 graduate of Carencro High School, 2015 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education, and is currently employed as a teacher with the Lafayette Parish School Board.

The groom is the son of Daniel and Theresa Simoneaux of Rayne, Mildred Miller and the late Terry Miller of Crowley. His grandparents are Azetille Jean Primeaux of Crowley, the late Oliver Primeaux, and Sylvia and James Lubert Miller of Crowley.

Eric is a 2010 graduate of Rayne High School, 2014 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a focus in education, and is employed as a teacher and coach with the Lafayette Parish School Board.

Celebrating the double-ring ceremony was Fr. Kevin Bordelon, pastor. Scriptures were read by Toni Huval and Marlene Courvelle. Gifts were offered by Channa Faling and Michelle Champagne.

Providing musical selections were organist Kevin Martin and vocalists Sarah Chutz and Bridget Bercier.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Alex Miller, Jacob MIller and Luke Foreman.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore an A-lined wedding gown of soft tulle featuring an illusion front and back bodice enhanced by embroidery and beading of rhinestones, pearls, Swarovski crystals, sequins and silver-backed sequins. The creation was designed with a modified sweetheart neckline of satin, along with a large keyhole back closing and a custom scalloped embroidery edging. A cathedral-length viel with beaded edging extended over her flowing cathedral-length skirt of her wedding dress while she carried a mixed summer bridal bouquet of various shades of pink, blush and burgundy.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day was her late grandmother’s rosary as something old, her wedding dress was something new, her mother’s pearls were borrowed, and her shoes were blue.

Attending the bride as maid of honor was Heather Ortego, while Katie Arnaud was her matron of honor.

Bridesmaids were Audrey Almeida, Kristian Romero, Kristyn Shay, Maggie Miller, Abby Duhon and Valerie Aloisio.

Bridal attendants each wore a full-length dress in a blush shade designed with a V-neckline, an all-over lace bodice, and a matching belt at the waist from which flowed a chiffon skirt. Each carried a mixed summer bouquet of varied shades of pink and blush.

Serving as flower girls were Adilee Shay and Faye Arnaud. Each wore a ballerina dress of ivory and blush tones.

Attending the groom as best man was Grant Lemaire.

Groomsmen were Nick Ware, Brennon Touchet, Blayze Romero, Chase Hukins, Aaron Miller, Jordan Arnaud, Tyler Venable and Myles Pryor.

Serving as ring bearer was Ethan Simoneaux, the groom’s little brother.

For her daughter’s wedding, Charlotte Arnaud Hukins wore a full-length burgundy gown. The groom’s mother, Theresa Primeaux Simoneaux selected a floor-length gown in a champagne tone designed with an embroidered bodice, V-neckline and short sleeves. A set-on rhinestone and crystal waistband was noted at the natural waist, from which flowed a full skirt.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at The Grand Opera House in Crowley. The theme of the special event was “Southern Chic.”

Among the refreshments was the bride’s cake, a four-tier white confection with assorted fillings. The cake was served by Wendy Babin, the bride’s godmother.

The groom’s cake was a traditional chocolate confection topped with assorted sports icons. The cake was served by Marlene Courvelle, the groom’s godmother.

In addition to various points from throughout Louisiana, guests attended the wedding from Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and Colorado.

Following a wedding trip to the Sandals Resort in The Caribbean, the couple will make their home in Crowley.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Thursday, June 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rayne. Hosts for the evening event were Daniel and Theresa Simoneaux, mother and stepfather of the groom. Guests were served jambalaya, black-eye peas, salad, bread and individual pastries.