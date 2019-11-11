Article Image Alt Text

Martin, McPherson exchange wedding vows

LAKE CHARLES

Hailey Elizabeth Martin and Jake McPherson, both of Atlanta, Georgia, were united in marriage during a private ceremony on June 21, 2019.
The nuptials took place at the Lake Charles home of the bride’s mother and step-father, Julie and Jay Maust.
The bride’s father is the late Darren Martin. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Trahan and Pat Martin and the late Burnell Martin, all of Crowley.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Scott McPherson of Atlanta.
The bride is currently pursuing a master’s degree in psychology, and the groom is employed in the banking industry.
The newlyweds are making their home in Atlanta.

