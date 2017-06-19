Morgan, Hand exchange wedding vows

The Grand Theater in the majestic Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley was the setting for the lovely Saturday, June 10, wedding uniting Madeline Kaye Morgan and Joshua Tyler Hand, both of Arlington, Texas.

Pastor Joseph Nader officiated the 6 p.m double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Rachelle and Tim Morgan of Crowley. Her maternal grandparents are Jean Gaspard and Bonnie and Robert Gaspard, all of Crowley. Her paternal grandparents are Lillian Hanks Morgan of Crowley and the late Arnette Morgan.

Madeline is a graduate of Northside Christian School in Crowley and Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in youth and student ministries. She is also a graduate of Arlington Dental Assistant School, where she earned an associate’s degree in dental assisting. She is presently employed as a registered dental assistant at Simple Sleep Services in Dallas, Texas.

The groom is the son of April Rodriguez of Denver, Colorado, and Lester Hand of St. Louis, Missouri. He is the grandson of Carol Manke and Bob Davis of Denver, and of Bernise Burch of Grand Ridge, Florida, and the late Kenney Burch.

Joshua graduated from La Porte High School in La Porte, Texas, before attending the University of Texas at Arlington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary music education. He is currently employed as a music teacher at Hommel Elementary in Everman, Texas.

The mother of the bride and the mother of the groom, who was escorted by her two sons Aaron and Benjamin Morgan, entered the theater to “Han Solo and the Princess” from “Star Wars.”

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride, the former Rachelle Gaspard, selected a sleeveless A-line gown in Persion blue chiffon with front and back V-necklines, ribbon work on the bodice and a flyaway skirt.

The mother of the groom, the former April Manke, chose a sleeveless knee length navy jersey dress featuring an eye-catching beaded neckline ad a three-quarter sleeve sheer illusion jacket.

Both mothers wore wristlets of sunflowers and small daisies.

Escorted by her father, the bride processed down the aisle to the Star Wars “Main Theme.”

Madeline was beautiful in an ivory off-the-shoulder Alfred Angelo floor length ball gown featuring a beaded lace bodice, a tulle skirt with Alençon lace and a brush train. She paired her gown with a double-tier fingertip veil and carried a bouquet of sunflowers and small daisies.

In keeping with tradition, the bride wore a yellow gold ring with a rose and diamond center as “something old,” while her engagement ring served as “something new.” The bride’s great-grandmother’s brooch was “something borrowed” and her navy blue wedge heels were “something blue.”

Ansleigh Fontenot, cousin of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Megan Morgan and Mallory Morgan, sisters-in-law of the bride, and Tally Paul, Tiffany Nichols and Erica Soto, friends of the bride.

They wore full length marine blue chiffon dresses in various styles of their choosing and carried bouquets of sunflowers.

Brooke Gaspard, cousin of the bride, served as flower girl.

The duties of best man were performed by Alex Rentie, brother of the groom. Standing as groomspersons were Zach Graves, LeeAnn Wendell, Jeff Net, Jordan Yarbrough and Thomas Mitchell, all friends of the groom.

Patrick Fontenot, gochild and cousin of the bride, served as ring bearer.

Aaron Morgan, brother of the bride, and Garrett Cart, Luis Ortega and Daniel Smyers, friends of the groom, served as ushers.

During the nuptials, the bride and groom performed a sand ceremony to represent their coming together in unity.

Selected scriptures were read by Dianna Mischnick, friend of the groom, and Becky Morgan, aunt of the bride.

Following the recession of the bride and groom to the Star Wars “Imperial March,” friends and family joined the newlywed couple for an on-site reception in Le Grand Hall.

The guest tables were topped with white cloths and navy satin runners and decorated with milk bottle vases filled with arrangements of sunflowers and twigs.

Guests were served brisket, crawfish tasso pasta, chicken and sausage gumbo with potato salad, boudin links, spinach and artichoke dip, Mexican layered dip, marinated vegetables and assorted fruit, along with tea and clear punch.

The bride’s three-tiered round ruffle cake was embellished with a burlap ribbon on the middle tier and topped with an “H” monogram with a small burlap and button sunflower. It was served by Aimee Stelly, nanny of the bride.

The groom’s rectangular cake was decorated as a Texas flag and served by Eric Manke, uncle of the groom.

Out-of-town guests at the event traveled from California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas and various points throughout Louisiana.

On the Friday evening prior to the wedding, the groom and his family hosted a rehearsal dinner at Northside Assembly of God in Crowley. The food was prepared and served by Chantina Foreman and her family, who are friends of the bride’s family. Those in attendance were served chicken spaghetti, corn, green beans, green bean casserole, rolls and Caesar salad, with peach cobbler for desert, as well as iced tea and soft drinks.

Following a Western Caribbean cruise to the Yucatan and Cozumel, the couple will reside in Arlington.