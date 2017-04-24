Newman, Campbell exchange wedding vows

Jana Lynn Newman of Lafayette and Shane Lee Campbell of Mire were united in holy matrimony on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22, at First Baptist Church in Lafayette.

Rev. Steve Horn officiated the 2 p.m. double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Brenda and Richard Newman of Lafayette. She is the granddaughter of Lou Reed of Crowley and the late Melvin Reed, and of Eva Newman of Crowley and the late Howard Newman.

Jana holds an associate’s degree in office administration and is presently employed with Louisiana Wholesale Drugs.

The groom is the son of Yvonne Meche-Mire and David Campbell-Duson. His maternal grandparents are Velta Landry-Meche and the late Joseph Lyeal Meche, and his paternal grandparents are Inez Campbell and the late Morris Campbell.

Shane is a graduate of Lafayette High School and is currently employed by Custom Concrete Columns.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was beautiful in a princess style gown featuring a drop waist and beaded bodice. She paired her gown with an elbow length veil with beaded trim.

She carried a bouquet of white roses interspersed with deep plum-colored accents.

In keeping with tradition, Jana carried her grandmother’s Bible as “something old” and “something borrowed,” while her wedding dress served as “something new” and her garter was “something blue.”

Lyndsey Reed, cousin of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lanie Monceaux, cousin of the bride, and Jamie Primeaux, sister of the groom.

The bridal attendants were clad in sleeveless, plum-colored floor length dresses featuring lace bodices and chiffon skirts.

Kourtney Romero, daughter of the groom, was the flower girl.

Serving as best man was Gregory Meche, brother of the groom. Daniel Breaux, brother of the groom, and Blake Campbell, son of the groom, stood as groomsmen.

Kyle Newman, brother of the bride, served as usher.

Musical selections for the ceremony included “The Broken Road” and “I Will Be There,” sung by Darlene Dupre, and “The Lord’s Supper,” sung by Russell Linscombe. The organ was played by Sharon Ringo.

Serving as interpreters for the nuptials were Debra LeBlanc, Melissa Welch and Becky Billeaud.

Following the wedding ceremony, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception at the church, with the reception hall decorated in a columns theme.

The bride’s four-tiered white cake included alternating layers of white chocolate and strawberry fillings. It was topped with fresh flowers, which also accented the various tiers of the cake.

The groom’s cake was a chocolate confection with strawberry filling topped with columns.

Out-of-town guests at the event traveled from Colorado, Kentucky and various points throughout Louisiana, including New Orleans.

Following a wedding trip to Galveston, Texas, the couple is residing in Mire.