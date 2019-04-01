Nickel, White to wed Friday, June 7

Mr. and Mrs. Randal Jules Nickel of Crowley are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Caroline Weil Nickel, to Mr. Jeremy Ross White, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Richard White Sr. of Lafayette.

The couple will be united in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony at seven o’clock in the evening on Friday, June 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Crowley.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Yvonne Privat Nickel of Crowley, the late Mr. Lloyd James Nickel, the late Ms. Suzanne C. Cart and the late Mr. Martin B. Cart Sr. The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Crowley and a 2015 graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication with a minor in business.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Carrol Guilbeau of Carencro, the late Mr. Donald Eugene White Sr. and Mrs. Joann White of Austin, Texas, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gerald C. Colley Sr. of Lafayette. The groom-elect is a 2011 graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette and a 2015 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. In May 2019, he will graduate with his Doctorate of Medicine from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. Following graduation, he will further pursue residency training in the field of Family Medicine at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette.