Nuptial Mass unites Devillier, Cormier

Julian Renee Devillier and Seth Michael Cormier, both of Crowley, were joined in holy matrimony on the evening of Friday, April 6.

Fr. Tom Voorhies officiated the 6:30 p.m. Nuptial Mass in Delcambre.

The bride is the daughter of Sean Paul and Sonia Landry Devillier of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Pauline Landry of Erath, Rene and Ivy Landry of New Iberia and Geraldine Devillier of Breaux Bridge.

Julian graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in 2013 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in performing arts with a concentration in dance and a minor in business. She was the 78th Miss Crowley, the 58th La. Fur and Wildlife Festival Queen and the 2017 La. Association of Fairs and Festivals Queen of Queens. She is presently employed as a title clerk at Thib’s Auto Titles and Tags in Lake Charles.

The groom is the son of Tiffany Ann Guillory of Morse and John and Ali Cormier of Basile. His grandparents are Beatrice Guillory of Morse and John and Mary Cormier of Lyons Point.

A 2012 graduate of Crowley High School, Seth has worked as an outside salesman at ABC Supply Co., where he has received numerous awards, for over five years.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was gorgeous in a Maggie Sottero Zulani satin ballgown featuring a refined, asymmetrically pleated L’Amour satin fitted bodice and a flared, sculptured Venice organza skirt with horsehair-edged layers. Off-the-shoulder sleeves created a portrait neckline that flaunted the gown’s exquisitely romantic style, and the back of the dress was finished with covered buttons over a zipper closure. The bride paired her gown with a cathedral length veil.

Julian carried a unique and beautiful bouquet created from inherited brooches, brooches from family members and friends, her festival pins and pieces from antique stores that she hand-selected in memory of lost loved ones.

In keeping with tradition, the brooches in the bride’s bouquet served as “something old,” while her wedding dress served as “something new.” Earrings loaned to her by her mother were “something borrowed” and “something blue” was her garter, which was the same one her mother wore on her wedding day 25 years ago.

Jadyn Devillier, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor.

Bridesmaids were Brianna Viven, Emily Blanchard and Paige Vergo, college friends of the bride; Courtney Leblanc and Kaleigh Cradeur, childhood friends of the bride; Summer Landry, cousin of the bride, Brittany Cormier, sister of the groom; and Patty Pannell, friend of the bride.

The bridal attendants were clad in navy blue floor length dresses in various styles and carried silk bouquets hand-designed by the bride in hues of blush and ivory with hints of navy blue.

The father of the groom served as best man.

Standing as groomsmen were Jake Doucet, Matthew Cormier and Luke Doucet, brothers of the groom, and Casey Robichaux, Devin Hebert, Duke Daigle and Garrett Roy, friends of the groom.

Junior groomsmen were Colt Cormier, brother of the groom, and Peyton Landry, godchild of the bride.

Rhemi Albarado, cousin of the bride, and Kohen Autheman, cousin of the groom, served as flower girl and ring bearer, respectively.

Keith Landry, Cameron Landry and Zack Charpentier, cousins of the bride, and Clay Doucet, brother of the groom, served as ushers.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride selected a rose gold floor length sequin gown.

The mother of the groom also chose a rose gold gown, and both mothers wore corsages of ivory and blush flowers.

Musical selections for the ceremony were provided by Bridgette Touchet.

Selected scriptures were read by Joli Angelle and Cristan Guillory.

Offertory gifts were presented by Keith Landry and Cameron Landry.

Following the wedding, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception in Erath.

The venue was decorated with rustic elegance in a navy, blush and gold color theme.

Each of the four tiers of the bride’s cake featured a different filling, and the confection was simply and classically decorated with navy ribbon, silk flowers and sprinkles of gold.

The groom’s cake was decorated with a duck hunting theme.

Following a Carnival cruise to Cozumel and Progreso, the couple will reside in Welsh.