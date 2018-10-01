Richard, Doucet set to wed Nov. 17

Dena Borne Richard, Patrick Richard and Christina and Horace Doucet Jr., all of Crowley, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Kelsey Marie Richard and Adam Joseph Doucet, both of Crowley.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ida and James “Jimmy” Borne of Rayne and Betty and Newjay Richard of Crowley.

She is a 2011 graduate of Crowley High School and a 2017 graduate of McNeese State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She is presently employed at the Certified Public Accounting corporation of Darnall, Sikes & Frederick, where she will soon begin working on obtaining her CPA license.

The prospective groom’s maternal grandparents are Shirley Hebert of Crowley and the late George Hebert, and his paternal grandparents are Carol and Horace Doucet Sr. of Crowley and the late Judy Doucet.

Adam graduated from Crowley High School in 2003 before attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he majored in secondary education. He is currently employed with Knight Oil Tools as an operator for the Tri*Drill Division.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. Fr. Kevin Bordelon will officiate the 6:30 p.m. nuptials.

The couple plans to reside in Rayne.