Saltzman, Hargrave exchange wedding vows

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church was the setting on Saturday, March 23, for an 11 a.m. wedding ceremony uniting in marriage Sherry Elizabeth Saltzman and Christopher Hargrave, both of Crowley.

The bride is the daughter of Norman Saltzman and Nancy Saltzman of Rayne. Her grandparents are Garrett and Yvonne Sarsfield of Rayne, Helen Constantine Saltzman of Lafayette and the late Linus Saltzman of Gueydan.

She is a 1990 graduate of Rayne High School and is employed as a dealer at Coushatta Casino Resort.

The groom is the son of Mikki Cook of Crowley and the late Rod Bourgeois of Kaplan. His grandparents were the late Henry and Eva Hargrave of Crowley. He is a 1978 graduate of Crowley High School and is employed by Weatherford as a machinist.

Father Matthew Higginbotham was celebrant of the morning nuptials, with gifts offered by the couple’s mothers.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a formal white wedding gown designed with capped sleeves, scoop neckline and a fitted bodice accentuated with lace and pearl appliques.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was her daughter, Amy Arsement Borazjani.

Bridesmaids were Jan Arsement, Magdalene Arsement, Hana Arsement and Sara Arsement, daughters of the bride.

Bridal attendants each wore a formal dress in a wine tone and carried ivory roses.

Attending the groom as best man was Kenny “Boo” Trahan, a friend.

Groomsmen were Jude Peltier, Luke Arsement, Tony Arsement and Jake Grotefend, sons of the bride.

Male attendants each wore a dark grey tuxedo with a bow tie in a wine tone.

Ushering guests were Brad Saltzman, Scott Saltzman and Steven Saltzman, brothers of the bride.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the couple was honored during a reception held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall.

Following their wedding, the couple honeymooned in San Antonio, Texas.

The newlyweds are making their home in Crowley.