Samantha Marie Leger weds Hunter Michael Kole

A one-thirty afternoon Nuptial Mass on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice united in marriage Samantha Marie Leger of Rayne and Hunter Michael Kole of Maurice.

The bride is the daughter of Wayne and Stephanie Leger of Rayne. Her grandparents are Bonabel D. Naquin of Lafayette, the late Narvil “Buck” Naquin, Dorothy O. Leger of Rayne, and the late William “Fats” Leger.

Samantha is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, a 2013 graduate of McNeese State University in Lake Charles, and is currently employed as a pre-K teacher at Central Rayne Kindergarten in Rayne.

The groom is the son of Mike and Trudie Kole of Maurice. He is the grandson of Jean Bouse of Abbeville, the late Jim Bouse, and the late Sandy and Lola Mae Kole of Winnie, Texas.

Hunter is a 2009 graduate of North Vermillion High School in, Maurice and is currently employed as a boiler maker at Preferred Industrial Contractors in Baytown, Texas.

The double-ring cermeony was officiated by Reverend Joe Breaux and Reverend Stanley Jawa.

Scripture readers were Alisha Pfitzner and Shauntel Elmer, sisters of the groom.

Gifts were offered for he Mass by Bonabel D. Naquin, maternal grandmother of the bride, Dorothy O. Leger, paternal grandmother of the bride, and Jean Bouse maternal grandmother of the groom.

Against a musical background provided by pianist Melissa LaCour and vocalist Carroll Hebert (great uncle of the bride), guests were ushered to their seats by William Leger, brother of the bride, and Brandt Sanders, brother-in-law of the bride.

The radiant bride entered the picturesque setting on the arm of her father wearing a vintage wedding dress worn by her mother on her very own wedding day in 1984. Maintaining its original elegant design, the bodice was the only part of the dress slightly altered to create the perfect wedding dress for her daughter’s wedding. The bridal gown was of ivory imperial satin with the sleeveless bodice overlaid with re-embroidered Alencon lace to form a sweetheart neckline. The gown was completed with a corset back and a full A-line skirt which featured bias tucks extending into a cathedral-length train. Edging the hemline was scalloped hand-clipped Alencon lace with panels of the lace highlighting the back of the gown. The bride’s accessories included a delicate comb which held a cathedral-length veil, also worn by her mother on her wedding day, and her maternal grandmother’s diamond earrings. She carried a hand-held bouquet of white Renoculas, white roses, Sweet Akito roses, white alstroemeria, eucalyptus, green hypercium and assorted greenery.

Attending her sister as matron of honor was Amanda Leger Sanders. Bridesmaids were Shala Kole, sister of the groom, and Kimberly Mouton, cousin of the bride.

Bridal attendants each wore a portobello-tone, sleeveless, floor-length gown of a unique portobello tone designed with a lace-enhanced bodice, illusion neckline, and a ribbon-defined waist from which flowed a fluid mesh skirt with a slit. Each carried a hand-held bouquet of white roses, pink roses, Sweet Akito roses, white alstroemeria, eucalyptus, green hypercium and assorted greenery.

Serving as flower girl was Adelyn Comeaux, godchild of the groom. She wore a sleeveless ivory shell with three quarter-length sleeves and an all-over ivory laced overlay. She completed her ensemble with a pearl-studded floral elastic headband.

Attending the groom as best man was along-time friend, Mitchell Schexnyder. Groomsmen were Lucas Livings and Blake Schexnaider, friends of the groom.

Serving as ring bearers were Beckett Sanders and Owen Mouton, godchildren of the bride, and Hayden Elmer, godchild of the groom. Each wore blue jeans and a long sleeve white shirt. Beckett and Owen completed their attire with grey suspenders and a grey bow tie, while Hayden wore a grey and black striped Windsor tie.

Male attendants wore a Michael Kors modern fit Black two button, single breasted notch lapel tuxedo jacket with an ivory lay down collared microfiber shirt.

The groom, who wore an ivory full-back vest with a matching ivory Windsor tie, and groomsmen all wore dark blue jeans. Accessories for the groomsmen were a portobello-tone vest with a matching Windsor tie to compliment the bridesmaids.

The ushers and fathers of the couple wore matching flat front tuxedo pants. The ushers’ accessories were a portobello-tone vest with a matching Windsor tie, while the fathers wore a black vest with a matching Windsor tie. All gentlemen wore cowboy boots along with a boutonniere consisting of a white alstroemeria, eucalyptus, green hypercium and assorted greenery.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, wore a form-fitting, tea-length dress in a deep green tone designed with three-quarter length sleeves and an embroidered lace bodice. Her necklace was a delicate gold chain with a single pearl drop that held a special sentiment to the mother of the bride. The pearl was from one of her mother’s earrings that were worn by both mother and daughter for their weddings.

The groom’s mother wore a black linen fitted silhouette dress designed with a chic empire waist featuring intricate details. She accented her classic attire with pearls her husband had given her on the birth of their son.

Immediately following the wedding, the couple was honored during a reception hosted by the bride’s parents at The Warehouse Event Center in Rayne. The venue was fashionably decorated with fresh flowers, greenery, tea lights, candelabras, and pictures of the bride and groom.

Guests were served a variety of refreshments and entreés, in addition to a luxurious weding cake, a three-rier round confection with lemon and strawberry fillings positioned on a silver cake stand. The icing was sparse exposing the textures of the cake giving it a rustic appearance. The cake was accented with fresh flowers and greenery and served by the bride’s godmother, Debra Leger.

The groom’s cake was a red velvet confection which carried a hunting theme, a favorite past-time of the groom. The cake was served by the groom’s godmother, Ann Sappington.

Guests attended the celebration Rayne, Crowley, Lafayette, New Orleans, Houma, Bourg, New Iberia, Baton Rouge, Covington, Morgan City, Lake Charles, and numerous points of Texas.

Following a wedding trip to Fredericksburg, Texas, the couple are now residing in Rayne.

A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents on Friday, Feb. 10, at their home. Guests were served a menu consisted of chicken and sausage gumbo, potato salad, and assorted pastries and beverages.