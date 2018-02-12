Shower fêtes Megan Broussard, Adam Jackson

Friends and family recently joined betrothed couple Megan Claire Broussard of Crowley and Adam Charles Jackson of Hathaway for a festive couple’s shower held in their honor.

The January 13 evening shower, held at G&H Kitchen in Crowley, was hosted by Jordan and Josh Conner, Ivy and Bethany Jackson, Elizabeth and Paul “P.J.” Johnson, Michelle Hanks and Aaron Bertrand.

The Mardi Gras-themed shower featured Mardi Gras decorations, and the bride-to-be wore a Mardi Gras costume for the occasion.

The approximately 40 guests in attendance enjoyed chips and dip, boudin and trays of fruits and vegetables, along with the traditional king cake. Out-of-town guests registered from Jennings, Ville Platte, New Iberia, Gueydan, St. Francisville and Youngsville.

The bride-elect is the daughter of A. Jimmy and Lynne Millet Broussard of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of Rose L. Millet of Crowley and the late Warren T. Millet, and of the late Allen “Butch” and Gayle Trahan Broussard of Morse.

The prospective groom is the son of Ivy Lee and Roseanna Myers Jackson of Hathaway. He is the grandson of the late Cliff Myers and the late Adelle B. Myers of Lake Arthur, and of the late Louis and Lorena David Jackson of Scott.

The couple will be wed on Saturday, June 2, during a 1 p.m. service at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley.