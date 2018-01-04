Taylor Cormier weds Millard Conques

RAYNE - A six o’clock evening wedding ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, united in marriage Taylor Mareé Cormier and Millard Leo Conques, both of Rayne. The double-ring ceremony was witnessed at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.

The bride is the daughter of Brandie Knott of Lafayette and Brent Cormier of West Monroe. Her grandparents are the late Ronald and Lois Cormier, and the late Pamela Knott. She is a 2012 graduate of West Ouachita High School and is employed by Reed’s A/C and Electrical.

The groom is the son of Jamie and Mika Conques of Rayne. His grandparents are Millard and Ruby Comeaux of Rayne, the late Emick Conques and the late Judy Domingue Menard. He is a 2013 graduate of Rayne High School and is employed locally.

Guests were ushered by Blake Zaunbrecher and Dillon Gatte, friends of the groom, and Tanner Conques, cousin of the groom.

For the Nuptial Mass, Scriptures were read by Blake Comeaux and Tonya Leon.

The bride was elegant in a floor-length wedding gown of bridal satin with a sheer overlay of re-embroidered lace appliques. An illusion neckline and three-quarter sleeves were also enhance with lace appliques. She carried a bridal bouquet of red roses and accents of eucalyptus and touch of greenery.

Bridal attendants were Brittany Castille, cousin-in-law; Brittlyn Cormier, cousin; Niki Dutile, Mary Kristen Matte, Kaitlyn Livings and Brooke Bell, friends of the bride.

Junior bridesmaid was Bella Hicks, the bride’s sister.

Serving as flower girls were Mila Conques, daughter; Ahni Bearb, friend; and Peyton Castille, godchild.

Attending the groom as best man was his brother, Drake Conques.

Groomsmen were Wesley Guidry, Dale Labbie, Dannon Melancon and Cody Bruce, friends; Landon Hicks, brother-in-law, and Dylan Navarre, cousin.

Junior groomsman was Cuttur Cormier, brother-in-law.

Ring bearers were Ian Guidry and Hixon Haddock, godchildren.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at the Civic Center Ballroom in Rayne.

The couple will make their home in Rayne.