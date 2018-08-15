Taylor Paige Hollier weds Jonathan Philip Hebert

A six-thirty evening Nuptial Mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Friday, June 8, 2018, united in marriage Taylor Paige Hollier and Jonathan Philip Hebert, both of Rayne.

The bride is the daughter of Sammy and Paula Hollier of Rayne. Her grandparents are Earl and Janelle Meche of Maurice, James Norris and Pam Leger of Rayne, Geraldine Hollier of Rayne and the late Joseph Lurlin LeJeune.

Taylor is a 2012 graduate of Rayne High School, attained a degree in radiology from LSU-Eunice, and is employed by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

The groom is the son of Phil and Kim Hebert of Rayne. His grandparents are Ray and Karen Hebert of Rayne and the late Earl and Theresa Leger.

Jonathan is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, attained a degree in kinesiology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2015, and is employed by LeBlanc’s Trailer Sales.

The double-ring ceremony was celebrated by Fr. Clint Trahan. Scriptures were read by Ashley Primeaux, with Gifts offered by Melinda Leger, godmother of the groom, and Priscilla Dupuis, godmother of the bride.

Musical selections were provided by Mark and Kristen Dunbar.

On the arm of her father, the bride was radiant in a cathedral-length, long-sleeve sheath illusion wedding dress of Alecon lace over Mikado satin designed with a bateau neckline over a princess neckline bodice. Beadwork, Swarovski crystals and lace appliques were noted throughout the sheer illusion as the natural waistline was enhanced with a Swarovski medallion belt. Self-fabric buttons were noted at the back, which fell into a sweeping cathedral-length train. To finish her wedding ensemble was a finger-tip veil falling from a crystal and pearl halo placed gently around a soft updo. She carried a freeform handtied bouquet of ranucalus, peonies, Sahara roses, Queen Anns Lace, white stock, Lisianthus, seeded and silver dollar eucalyptus, finished with Dusty Miller and tied with a delicate satin ribbon with assents of the bride’s lace found throughout her wedding ensemble.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day included her great-grandmother’s rosary as something old and blue. Her wedding dress was something new and her hair piece was borrowed from her cousin, Kelsey P. Lormand.

The bride’s sister Stormey Cormier and cousin Kelsey P. Lormand both served as matrons of honor for the wedding.

Bridesmaids were Kailey Hollier, sister of the bride; Claire Hebert, groom’s sister; and Bryanna Gilley, Sarah Meche, Brooke Chaisson and Morgan Meche, friends.

Bridal attendants each wore a floor-length dress of wisteria chiffon designed with a halter-tie neckline and a criss-cross pleated bodice. From the empire waist fell inverted front pleats of the A-lined skirt and noted to the back with pleats. Each carried a small hand-tied bouquet similar to the bride’s.

Attending as flower girl was Bentlee Cormier, niece of the bride. She wore an ivory, formal-length dress with an illusion bateau neckline enhanced with Alencon lace to match the bride. The satin and chiffon overlay skirt fell from a natural waistline. She carried an embroidered hoop adorned with flowers matching the bride’s bouquet and tied with a soft white satin bow and streamers.

Attending the groom as best man was his brother, Thomas Hebert.

Grromsmen were Evan Heert, brother of the groom; Brandon Leger and Mitch Hebert, cousins of the groom; and Chaz LeBlanc, Tylor Fontenot, Trey Cormier and Austin Meche, friends. Ushers were Eric Menard, cousin of the groom, and Dylan Lormand, cousin-in-law of the bride. Each wore a slate blue Aspen tuxedo by Stephen Geoffrey with ivory shirt and slate blue bow tie and suspenders.

Ring bearers were Jax Judice, godchild of the groom, and Sean-Matthew Broussard, godchild of he bride. Each wore a slate blue Aspen tuxedo by Stephen Geoffrey with ivory shirt, bow tie and suspenders, matching the groom’s attire for his wedding.

For her daughter’s wedding, the bride’s mother, Paula Broussard Hollier wore a “Le Femme” creation, an elegant sheath-style dress in navy blue satin designed with a stunning beaded lace bodice and sheer three-quarter-length sleeves. She was presented a wristlet of blooms similar to the bride’s bouquet.

The groom’s mother, Kim Leger Hebert selected a Jessica Hovaux floor-length gown in a navy blue tone designed with a three-quarter-length sleeves, surplice V-neckline, lace-covered bodice and satin-tie sash. She was also presented a floral wristlet.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at The Warehouse Event Center in Rayne. Ivory and gold was the color theme for the elegant setting, complete with guest tables topped with white linen tableclothes, candlelight and floral centerpieces, and gold bow-accented guest chairs.

In addition to the refreshments served was the bride’s cake, a double-layered, three-tier white confection designed atop a gold stand accented with draping pearls, scattered roses and a “H” gold topper. Fillings included banana cream, strawberry and lemon.

The groom’s cake was a two-tier, double-layered chocolate confection accented with chocolate-covered strawberries, a Maltese Cross and topped with a firemen’s symbol as the groom is a member of the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department.

Following a wedding trip to Saint Lucia of the Eastern Caribbean, the couple will reside in Rayne.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Thursday, June 7, at the Rayne Firemen’s Hall hosted by the groom’s parents. Guests enjoyed crawfish etouffee, corn, salad, bread, and a chantilly cake for dessert.