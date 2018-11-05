Trahan, Deshotel exchange wedding vows

Heather Elise Trahan and Brody Shayne Deshotel, both of Crowley, were joyously united as man and wife on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Fr. Edward Duhon officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

The bride is the daughter of Sid and Elisabet Trahan and the granddaughter of Joe and Adela Leger, all of Crowley.

She graduated from Crowley High School in 2013 before earning an associate’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University Eunice. She served as 2015 Miss Crowley and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2017. A certified notary public, she is presently employed at the accounting firm of Dugas, Soileau & Breaux in Crowley.

The groom is the son of Troy and Kitty Deshotel of Crowley.

He is a 2013 graduate of Crowley High School and is currently a student at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, with plans to graduate in December with a degree in industrial electrical technology.

Escorted to the altar by her father, the bride was gorgeous in an elegant antique ivory gown of re-embroidered Alençon lace on tulle over soft satin. The sleeveless dress, adorned with delicate lace appliques, featured a classic trumpet silhouette and a scalloped sweetheart neckline that was echoed by the low, scooped scalloped back. The back of the gown was finished with satin-covered buttons, and the scalloped-hemline skirt flowed into a beautiful cathedral length train.

In her hair, the bride wore a rose gold and diamond comb that matched her rose gold teardrop necklace and earrings.

She carried a hand-tied bouquet of ivory and cream peonies and garden roses accented with eucalyptus and dusty miller. The bride’s rosary, given to her by her grandmother, was entwined in the bouquet.

Bridesmaids were Kaleigh Credeur, Terryn Wirtz, Megan Guidy, Emily Boullion Cormier and Olivia Boullion Cavell, all lifelong friends of the bride.

They were clad in varying styles of long, flowing gowns of Georgette chiffon in dusty blue and wore rose gold teardrop necklaces and earrings.

They carried bouquets of ivory and cream peonies, hydrangeas and garden roses with accents of eucalyptus.

Blake Deshotel, brother of the groom, served as best man. Standing as groomsmen were Cade Abshire, Andrew Breaux, Taylor Doughty, Kaleb Cormier and Thomas Cavell, all longtime friends of the groom.

Benjamin Leger and Thomas Leger, cousins of the bride, served as ushers.

Musical selections for the ceremony were provided by organist Alberta Lyons.

Following the wedding, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception at the Grand Opera House.

The bride’s cake, made by the mother of the bride, was a triple-layered, three-tiered traditional white almond cake featuring fillings of strawberry, pineapple and Bavarian cream. The confection was simply decorated, accented with peonies and roses, and displayed on a silver pedestal.

The groom’s table offered an assortment of sweets made by the bride’s mother and grandmother. The array included a variety of pastries, cookies, brownies and cheesecakes, and the table was decorated with Hershey’s Kisses and fairy lights.

On the Thursday evening prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents.

The couple has purchased a home in Crowley, where they plan to reside.