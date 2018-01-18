Victoria Dupuis becomes Mrs. Andrew Valdetero

RAYNE - Saint Joseph Catholic Church served as the picturesque setting on Friday, January 5, 2018, for a Nuptial Mass uniting in marriage Victoria Anne Dupuis of Rayne and Andrew Philip Valdetero of Roberts Cove.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Dupuis III of Rayne. Her grandparents are Martha Hanks Dupuis and the late Ralph Dupuis Jr. of Rayne, and the late Abbie and Willie Mae Benton of Crowley.

Victoria is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, 2017 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and is employed as a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Valdetero of Roberts Cove. His grandparents are Philip and Dolores Zaunbrecher Habetz of Roberts Cove, Kitty McBride Valdetero of Crowley, and Robert and Amy Valdetero of Kaplan.

Andrew is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, a 2017 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and is employed by Expro Americas.

Celebrating the seven o’clock evening wedding ceremony was Fr. Kevin Bordlon, pastor, and Deacon Timothy Ledet, family friend of the bride. Altar servers were Justin Dupuis, cousin of the bride, and John Ronkartz. Eucharistic ministers were Adam Menard, cousin of the bride, and Joshua Kilgore, cousin of the groom.

Guests were ushered to their seats by Lance Habetz and Alex Lalande, cousins of the groom, and Luke Habetz, friend of the groom.

Musical selections were provided by the Vermilion Strings, violinists Lauren Baker and Emil Ivanov, and Emma Guidry on cello.

Scriptures were recited by Yvonne Dupuis Menard, godmother of the bride, amd Karrie Valdetero Kilgore, aunt of the groom.

Gifts were offered by Patrick McLaughlin, nephew of the groom; Sarah Ledet, friend of the bride; and Eric Menard, cousin of the bride.

On the arm of her father, the bride wore a Michael Alexander fit and flare candlelight satin gown overlaid with Chantilly lace, as well as a layer of netting adorned with lace appliques. The gown featured a chapel-length train edged with a large lace border. The sweetheart bodice featured a plunging neckline with a sheer overlay encrusted with seeded pearls. The sheer back also featured lace appliques with seeded pearls while the fitted bodice was accentuated with additional lace appliques encrusted with seeded pearls. Tiny covered buttons flowed down the back of the gown to complete the back view. Her ensemble was completed with a cathedral-length veil.

The bride carried a romantic paveyed bouquet of burgundy dahlias, playa blanca, red heart and garden roses, white ranuculars and echeveria succulents, finished with seeded eucalyptus and Dusty Miller encircling the creation and tied with a white chocolate satin ribbon.

Traditional items selected by the bride for her wedding day was her maternal grandmother’s rosary as something old, her wedding dress and veil were something new, she borrowed her godmother’s diamond tennis bracelet, and her shoes were something blue.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was her sister, Krystal Dupuis McLaughlin.

Bridal attendants were Nicole Menard Casanova, Ashton Dupuis and Andree Dupuis Stutes, cousins of the bride; Madison McLaughlin, niece of the bride; Simone Habetz and Jaclyn Lalande, cousins of the groom; and Olivia Bouillion Cavell and Christine Zaunbrecher, friends of the bride.

Bridal attendants each wore a formal Hayley Paige gown of wine chiffon in a style chosen by the bridesmaid. Each carried a hand-tied bouquet of playa blanca roses, white stock, ranuculars, mini carnations and Dusty Miller accented with seeded Eric and Silver Dollar Eric.

Serving as flower girls were Evelyn Casanova and Caroline McLaughlin, godchildren of the bride. Each wore a dress designed with a high yoke with antique lace bodice and a fully gathered chiffon skirt. Carline carried a small hand-tied posey matching the bridesmaids’ flowers, while Evelyn wore a fresh floral crown with accents winter whites.

Attending the groom as bast man was a friend, Clint Reiners.

Groomsmen were Luke Valdetero, brother of the groom; Stephen Dupuis, cousin of the bride; Adam Leger, cousin of the groom; and Jacob Arceneaux, Luke Broussard, Kyle Camp, Evan Doucet and Chad Gibson, friends of the groom.

Male attendants each wore a navy blue Ike Behr European slim fit suit while the lapel held a boutonniere including a ranuculars, mini carnations and Dusty Miller.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, the fomer Gretchen Benton wore a Nicole Miller black silk crepe dechine formal designed with a slight A-line, off the shoulder neckline with a high arm band accenting the self-banding around the bodice with decorative seams and detailing at the empire waistline. She was presented a winter white posey of ranuculars and mini white carnations accented with Dusty Miller and tied with a white chocolate satin ribbon.

The groom’s mother, the former Jackie Habetz selected a deep burgundy floor-length Tadashi Shoji dress with elegant embroidered lace covering the entire gown. She was also presented a winter white posey of ranuculars and mini white carnations accented with Dusty Miller and tied with a white chocolate satin ribbon.

Immediately following the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds were honored during a reception held at The Warehouse Event Center in Rayne.

Southern romance and elegance was the theme of the receptio area as tables were adorned with lanterns surrounded by a garland of seeded eucalyptus and Silver Dollar Eric. Paired throughout were gold pedestals having roses and ranuculars with touches of burgundy, blush and winter whites. Also noted were tall, trumpet-style vases adorned with mini orchids and weeping willow.

Among the refreshments enjoyed by guests was the wedding cake, a four-tier confection iced in ivory buttercream and designed with delicate white lace hand piped along the top edge of each tier. A script monogram featuring a “V” for the new couple’s last name, Valdetero, was front and center of the top tier accented with a string of pearls. The cake was topped with a bouquet of fresh flowers. Yvonne Dupuis Menard, the bride’s godmother, served the cake.

The groom’s cake depicted a 3D ice blue Yeti ice chest. Sugar ice cubes and red fish tails were seen peering out the middle, while a large and full body red fish laid on top of a bed of sugar ice cubes nestled on the board in the front of the ice chest. The cake was served by Connie Habetz Bossier, the groom’s godmother.

Following a wedding trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Broussard.

Prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley. The 7 p.m. social was hosted by the groom’s parents.