Ward, Dischler set to wed April 14

Ms. Judy Knapp and Mr. James “Jay” Ward II, both of Clarksville, Tennessee, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Anne Ward to Carl “Dusty” Dischler II, son of Carl and Sandra Dischler of Iota.

The couple will be united in holy matrimony on April 14, at Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. James Ward and the late Mrs. Kathleen Ward of Springfield, Vermont, and Mr. and Mrs. William Knapp of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and the late Ms. Judith Knapp of Wausau, Wisconsin. She is a graduate of West Creek High School in Clarksville. Presently, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in healthcare communications at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga while working as lead patient support staff at Results Physiotherapy in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The prospective groom is grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dischler and Ms. Marie S. Walker, all of Crowley. He is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Northwestern State University of Louisiana, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. Dischler graduated magna cum laude while competing for four years in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field for the Demons. He obtained his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Currently, he is clinic director at Results Physiotherapy in Hixson, Tennessee.

After the wedding, the couple plans to reside in Chattanooga following a honeymoon trip.