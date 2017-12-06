Announce January nuptials

Ralph and Gretchen Dupuis of Rayne are announcing the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Victoria Anne Dupuis, to Andrew Philip Valdetero, son of Doug and Valdetero of Roberts Cove.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Martha Hanks Dupuis of Rayne, the late Ralph Dupuis Jr., and the late Abbie and Willie Mae Abshire Benton of Crowley.

Victoria is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2017 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor of science in nursing and allied health scxiences. She is employed by Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette as a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Philip and Dolores Zaunbrecher Habetz of Roberts Cove, Kitty McBride Valdetero of Crowley, and Robert and Amy Valdetero of Kaplan.

Andrew is a 2013 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2017 graduate of the University of Louisiana of Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in petroleum engineering. He is employed by ExPro Americas.

The couple will be united in marriage on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, during an evening ceremony at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Rayne.