Couple plans August wedding at Rayne venue

RAYNE - The American Legion Home will serve as the setting on Saturday, August 5, 2017, for a wedding ceremony that will unite in marriage Brittany Boudreaux of Lafayette and Alex Bourque of Breaux Bridge. A reception will follow on site.

The bride-elect is the daughter of John and Rebecca Dupont Boudreaux of Rayne. Her grandparents are the late Earl and Joyce Dupont of Rayne and the late Hilbert and Rita Boudreaux of Church Point.

Brittany is a 2005 graduate of Rayne High School, attained a CNA degree from SLCC Acadian Campus, and is employed by Centurion Neuro-Muscular Skeletal, LLC.

The prospective groom is the son of Michael and Melissa Romero Bourque of Breaux Bridge. His grandparents are Maria Carroll of Breaux Bridge, the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Bourque Sr. of Lafayette, the late Ethel Thibodeaux of St. Peterburg, Florida, and the late Ernest Romero of New Iberia.

Alex is a graduate of The Academy of Wisdom in Breaux Bridge and is currently employed by Goldin Metals, Inc.