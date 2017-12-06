James Marks - Kelsey Peltier

Couple plans holiday wedding

Wed, 12/06/2017
Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Kelsey Peltier and James Marks, both of Richmond, Texas, will be united as husband and wife on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, during a three o’clock afternoon wedding ceremony at Cross Kay Acres in Richmond, Texas.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Jeanne (Allen) Melton and Joe (Viki) Peltier of the Houston area. Her grandparents are Marlene and Edward Habetz of Rayne and the late Alvord and Claudia Peltier.
Kelsey is a 2007 graduate of Austin High School, attained a bachelor’s degree in education and theatre in 2012 from Texas State University, and is employed by Polly Ryon Middle School.
The prospective groom is the son of Cindy Blake of San Leon, Texas and the late Alan Marks. His grandparents are Nancy and James Smith of Pearland, Texas and the late Alan and Ann Marks.
James is a 2010 graduate of Katy High School, completed his degree in criminal justice in 2014 from Texas State University, and is employed by the City of Houston.
Following their wedding, the couple plans to make their home in Richmond, Texas.

