Couple plans October wedding

Damian and Dinah Habetz of Roberts Cove are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Simone Catherine Habetz, to Evan Alexander Doucet, son of Jason Doucet of Rayne and Shelby Fuderer of Katy, Texas.

Simone and Evan will be married on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, during a seven o’clock wedding ceremony at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette with Fr. Kevin Bordelon officiating.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Lawrence and Enola Libby of Crowley and Phillip and Dolores Habetz of Roberts Cove.

Simone is a graduate of Notre Dame HIgh School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, attained a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and is currently employed by Lafayette General Medical Center in the intensive care unit and the progressive care unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Richard and Helen Doucet of Rayne and Roger and Betty Doucet, also of Rayne.

Evan is also a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish in Crowley, obtained an associate’s degree in applied science from LSU-Eunice and a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is presently employed as a service engineer for Altec, Inc. in Broussard and Midland, Texas.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to reside in Rayne.