Daughters of Nefertiti to host Jewels of the Nile Cotillion

The Daughters of Nefertiti Second Annual Jewels of the Nile Cotillion will be held this weekend on Saturday, April 28, at the Rayne Civic Center.

The 2018 event will begin at 8 p.m. for the eight young ladies to be presented.

The Daughters of Nefertiti Inc. is a nonprofit organization that fosters and furthers the ideas of sisterhood. The club consists of African-American women who are committed to public service and diverse health initiatives with the primary focus to encourage scholastic growth by unifying like- mined young women within the community.

The purpose of the organization is to reach the underprivileged and at-risk youth of our community and to expose them to the finer things in life and instill in them pride and self-respect for future growth. Together, they hope to save the youth in the community.

Club members include Curtrese Minix, Valene Charles, LaQuinta Wycoff, Millerson Wilridge, LaRhonda Yokum Guidry, Tajuana Bessard, Crystal Cailliet, Nicole Norman, Allegra Plummer, Rachel Minix, Tonya Pabum, Timeka Butler, Tasheka Butler and Kayla S. Richard.

The Daughters of Nefertiti, Inc. 2017-18 Jewels of the Nile cotillion debutantes are:

Essence Broussard, a Rayne High School senior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kerold Broussard;

Tierra Charles, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Tarra Roberts and Ron Charles;

Torianna Charlot, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm Malbrough and Jonelle Charlot;

Anastasia Dixon, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roderick Freeman and John Lazaro;

Valerie Gordon, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Tonya Roberts and Rufus Senegal;

Tyanne Mosley, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs Roderick Freeman and Ryane Mosley;

Shatara Price, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Shellie Gabriel; and

Shanaya Thomas, Rayne High School junior and daughter of Cutina LeBlanc and Daniel Thomas.