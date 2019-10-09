Julian, Henrietta Didier celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

ROBERTS COVE - The happy occasion of celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Julian A. and Henrietta G. Didier of Roberts Cove was held Saturday, Sept. 29, by the couple’s family and friends.

The couple was married on September 28, 1949, at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove.

The couple, joined by their family, attended 9 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove.

Following Mass, the couple repeated their wedding vows in church surrounded by their family and friends and witnessed by their son, Deacon Dan Didier.

The couple’s children are Barbara Ann Didier of Crowley, Michael Didier of Rayne, Mary Ellen Didier Duhon (Richard) of Tomball, Texas; Ronald (Kim) Didier of Mesquiste, Texas; Dacon Daniel Didier (Jenny) of Crowley, Stephen Didier of New Iberia, Thomas Didier (Rebeka) of Youngsville, Judy Didier Bonin (John) of Maurice and Leo Didier (Claire) of Roberts Cove.

They are proud grandparents of Jeffery, Kevin (U.S. Navy), Christine and Nicholas Duhon; Maegan, Alex and Ashley Didier; Karen, Mark, Mary Theresa, Anna, Julia and Kolbie Didier; Michelle Gibson, Matthew Didier, Amanda Landry, Rebecca Wright, Jacob Didier, Adam and Sarah Didier, Allison Alleman, Timothy Didier, Adrien Eglip, Magdalen Bonin, André Bonin, Danielle Didier, Emily Staehr, Erica Didier, Seminarian Brent Didier, Ava and Caleb Didier.

Great-grandchildren include Haillie and Hannah Dodd, Anthony and Andrew Duhon, Lilly, Abey, Elly, Camy and Reid Landry, Clin and Grant Didier, Josh Gibson Jr., William and Thomas Didier, Ellis Didier, Naomi Eglip, Nathan Babineaux, Thomas and Dominic Stoehr.

A special lunch and reception was then enjoyed at Chef Roy’s Frog City Café in Rayne.

Approximately 60 family members also enjoyed a special anniversary cake, a white confection topped with yellow roses.

For their wedding day 70 years ago, maid of honor was Lucille Gossen, best man was W.G. Dopson, and wedding attendants were Elenar Leonards, Rose Marie Olinger, Bernadine Leonards, Leo Cecil, E.A. Didier Jr, Gilbert Gossen, and Linda Didier was flower girl.

Mrs. Didier is the former Miss Gossen, daughter of the late Henry P. and Julia Olinger Gossen. She is a retired librarian and homemaker.

Mr. Gossen is the son of the late E.A. Didier Sr. and Lettie Lemoine Didier. He is a retired oil field switcher.