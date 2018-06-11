Moreaus mark 50 years

David and Aggie Moreau of Iota celebrated 50 years of marriage on Friday, June 8.

The couple was wed on June 8, 1968, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Lafayette.

David Moreau is the son of W.J. and Celeste Moreau of Lake Charles and is a retired employee of the Jeff Davis Parish School Board. Aggie Moreau is the daughter of Asa and Berthilde Moss of Lafayette. She taught at several area schools, including Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley and St. Francis School in Iota. They are active members of St. Jules Catholic Church in Tee Mamou.

The Moreaus have four children, Aimee Morvant and husband Duane of Sugarland, Texas; Marie Allendorph and husband Pitcher of Richmond, Texas; Anne Sagrera and husband Craig of Abbeville; and Carole Pinell and husband Robbie of Magnolia, Texas. They have 11 grandchildren and two honorary grandsons.