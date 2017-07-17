Pulpit robe presented to Evg. Annie Matthews

Women’s Department leaders of the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Ambassador Ministries recently presented a ministerial pulpit robe and scarf to their pastor’s wife, Evangelist Annie L. Matthews.

Evg. Matthews was ordained as a minister of the Christian gospel in a special ecumenical service conducted by the church’s pastor, Rev. Keith N. Matthews III.

Evg. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with a concentration in business from Southern University and a certificate in accounting from Galveston College. She served as the head of the business department at Louisiana Technical College and retired after a 30-year career in higher education.