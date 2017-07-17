Annie L. Matthews
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Women’s Department leaders of the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Ambassador Ministries presenting a ministerial pulpit robe to Evangelist Annie L. Matthews, front center, were, front row from left, Ann Henry, Cynthia Robinson, Patricia Smith, Michelle Calloway, Virgie Pitre; back row, Atianna Freddie, Denise Guillory, Gretchen Rideau, Eva Grace, Lois Jones and Shelia Poullard. Also present but not pictured were Frederick Guillory, Jasmine Guillory, Ternetria George, Louis Harmon Jr., Columbus Matthews and Latasha Woods.
Pulpit robe presented to Evg. Annie Matthews
Women’s Department leaders of the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Ambassador Ministries recently presented a ministerial pulpit robe and scarf to their pastor’s wife, Evangelist Annie L. Matthews.
Evg. Matthews was ordained as a minister of the Christian gospel in a special ecumenical service conducted by the church’s pastor, Rev. Keith N. Matthews III.
Evg. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with a concentration in business from Southern University and a certificate in accounting from Galveston College. She served as the head of the business department at Louisiana Technical College and retired after a 30-year career in higher education.