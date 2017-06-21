Rayne Lions install new slate of officers

Gerard Credeur called his year as president of the Rayne Lions Club “a learning experience.”

During his address as outgoing president, Credeur noted that the club “is not a one-man organization. We are a team.”

He recalled his first true experience in Lionism when he was a 15-year-old counselor at the Louisiana Lions Crippled Children’s Camp.

“Doing what we do is where my heart is,” he said.

Credeur, however, was speechless when, later in Thursday night’s installation program, he was surprised with the “Lion of the Year” award.

“I’m very surprised,” he said. “I watched numerous members earn this award this year.”

Credeur is being succeeded as president by Luke Beslin, who first served in that position in 2002, “At the age of 12,” he joked.

“I am proud and honored to again be asked to serve as president,” Beslin said in accepting the gavel. “I have some big shoes to fill, but we will continue to serve the community, the Eye Foundation and the Camp — and we’re going to have fun.

“Gerard did an outstanding job as president and we’re going to work hard and continue that effort.”

Officers installed for the 2017-18 year include Beslin, president; Michael Guidry, first vice president; Michael Prejean, second vice president; Simon Richard, third vice president; Linda Credeur, secretary; Roy Credeur Sr., treasurer; Tim Prevost, Lion tamer; John Jude Beslin, tail twister; Dana Fontenot, one-year director; Troy Kibodeaux, two-year director; Jackie Prejean, three-year director; and Craig Houston, membership director.

As immediate past president, Gerard Credeur also is a member of the club’s board.

In addition to the prestigious “Lion of the Year” award, a number of awards were presented during the course of the night.

Credeur recognized the chairmen of the various projects under taken by the Lions during the past year, calling each to the front of The Green Room to receive a certificate of appreciation.

Jay Suire, who, with his wife Laurie, served as master and mistress of ceremonies for the night’s installation, announced the club’s Perfect Attendance Award winners.

Those included:

Linda Credeur and Tim Prevost, three years; Gerard Credeur and Craig Houston, four years; John Jude Beslin, five years; Reinhart Kondert, six years; Michael Guidry, nine years; Troy Kibodeaux, 15 years; Luke Beslin, 16 years; Roy Credeur, 19 years.

Special recognition was paid to Horace Thibodeaux and Carol Menard, each of whom have accumulated 50 years of perfect attendance.

District Governor Danny Theall, who served as installing officer, recognized Roy Credeur for his efforts in recruiting new members to the club during the past years, noting also that Credeur will soon be installed as the District 6200 Governor.

In closing the night’s program, the flower centerpieces on the tables in The Green Room were given as door prizes — with a special twist.

Linda Credeur explained that she wanted to give something that would last, so each arrangement included an ivy plant.

She went on to say that she’d been told that, to help ensure that plants survive, it’s best to give them names.

Each of the plants given Thursday night was named for a member of the Lions Club that had passed away since Roy Credeur became a member 19 years ago.