Birthday celebration honors Frances Doga

RAYNE - Mrs. Frances Doga was honored during a birthday party at the Knights of Columbus Home in celebration of her 90th birthday.

Born on July 12, 1928, Mrs. Doga is the former Miss Turguis, daughter of Lawrence Turguis and Rosa Meche.

Her siblings include three half-brothers, Charles Venable and the late Auguste and Preston Venable.

She and her husband, the late Ruby Doga, are the parents of a son, Donnie Doga and his wife Sara of Rayne, and a daughter, Norma D. Baronne and her husband Mike of Greenwell Springs.

She is also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren and two bonus grandchildren, along with 10 great-grandchildren and nine bonus great-grandchildren.

Hosting the birthday celebration were Donnie and Sara Doga, as guests were provided a delicious meal of jambalaya, cucumber salad, sandwich tray, crawfish dip, boudin, meatballs and cheese dip.

Her special birthday cake was a double-layer white confection half Bavarian cream and half strawberry decorated with trim work in her favorite color of lavender.

Among the special guests in attendance were Verdie Breaux Arceneaux, the oldest in attendance at 89 years of age.

The youngest guest in attendance was Elodie Jane Hebert, one-year-old daughter of Paul and Katie Doga Hebert.

Traveling the farthest to attend the birthday celebration were Sadie Melancon Bouq, James and Linda Gail East and Angie McBride, all of Hampshire, Texas.

Mrs. Doga is retired from the Acadia Parish School Board where she served as assistant librarian at Rayne High School for many years.

Special thanks were extended to all who helped to make this “young” lady’s birthday celebration so special.