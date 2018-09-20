Earl Guidry honored with 95th birthday celebration

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR SPECIAL HONOREE - During a special birthday celebration held at the Rayne Civic Center Ballroom, Earl Guidry Sr. was honored on his 95th birthday by his family and friends. Since his retirement from the Rayne Police Department, Guidry is remembered as the first African-American police officer hired to the force. Guidry ws presented a special “police car” birthday cake during the special birthday celebration. (Acadian-Tribune Photos by Josie Henry)