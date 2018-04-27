Rayne couple celebrated 70th wedding anniversary

RAYNE - Russell and Meritha Domingue of Rayne were honored on Sunday, April 15, 2018, during a reception at their home in observance of their 70th wedding anniversary.

The afternoon social was hosted by the couple’s grandchildren.

The couple was married on April 10, 1948, during a wedding ceremony at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice. Their attendants were Waver Taylor and Clarence Fiest.

Mrs. Domingue is the former Meritha Comeaux, daughter of the late Richard and Anna Comeaux. She was a fulltime homemaker and also worked at Crowley Manufacturing Bay Company in Crowley.

Mr. Domingue is the son of the late Riley and Stella Domingue. He is a World War II veteran who served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He is retired after 23 years as a member of the Rayne Police Department and CSI.

The couple’s children include Ann Washington, Lonis Domingue, Catherine Domingue, Shelia Roberts, Charleen Domingue, Betty Chaisson, Joyce Chaisson Peters, Kenneth Citizen and the late Daniel Domingue.

They are also the grandparents of 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The couple are parishioners of the Shrine of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church.

Family and guests enjoyed a delicious meal and a special anniversary cake prepared and provided by the couple’s grandchildren.