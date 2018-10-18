Rayne High class of 1968 celebrates golden 50-year reunion

The Rayne High class of 1968 celebrated their “golden” anniversary by attending their 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Union Hall in Rayne.

Reunion committee members were Jennifer Cordova, Donna McCardell, Chris Simpson, Larry Menard and Florette Dischler.

Decor for the evening gathering included purple tablecloths, purple and gold mums in cylinder vases, gold treat bags with candy wrapped in gold, mints in purple and white stripped wrapping, streamers accenting tables and walls, along with tall gold metallic centerpiece sprays on food tables.

Refreshments provided for classmates and guests included various hot h’ordeuvres, a variety of cold sandwiches, crab dip with crackers, spinach and artichoke dip with garlic crusted toast points, vegetable and fruit trays, and assorted cookies and cakes.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Jason Richard.

A total of 50 classmates were in attendance for the reunion who traveled from Abbeville, Baton Rouge, Branch, Broussard, Carencro, Crowley, Denham Springs, Duson, Eunice, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Rayne, Scott, in addition to out-of-state classmates from Houston and Pearland, TX; Hermitage, TN; Oxford, MS; White Hall, AR and Tulsa, OK.

Special guest in attendance was John “Piggy” Arceneaux.

Remembered was the class’ sponsor, Mrs. Fair King Hash.

A special table was noted for deceased classmates. The table was decorated with a formal white tablecloth and held 18 yellow roses in purple vases.

Of special significance of the classmates were photos in silver frames including: Joe Guidry, George Sonnier, Donnie Leblanc, Kenneth Fontenot, Norma Babineaux Richard, Darrell Broussard, Daniel Daigle, Marie Hoffpauir Cormier, Mike Hoffpauir, Rusty Guidry, Terry Monceaux, Sandra Foreman Hoffpauir, Wilton Thibodeaux, Catherine Spaetgens Schnexider, Edward Richard, Catherine Profit Demers, Mike Bordelon and Linda Arceneaux.

Class officers were president Barry Heinen, vice president Carla Lormond, secretary Sadie Guillot and treasurer Ida Girouard.

The class song was “Turn Around”, yellow rose was the class flower and the class colors were blue and white.

The class motto was “I will find a way or I will make one.”

Classmates in attendance were Gloria Richard Collier, Carolyn Guidry Menard, Marlene Leger Goodson, Nancy Sarsfield, Jennifer Bourque Cordova, Daisy Venable Caruso, Eva Granger Trahan, Judy Daigle Huval, Peggy Constantin Richard, Florette Dischler, Joanne Thompson Bordelon, Rodney Savoy, Cindi Moody Savoy, Janet Olinger Landes, Susan Reed Odom, Judith Meche Constantine, Donna Sonnier Blank, Norma Doga Baronne, Carla Boudreaux Lormond, Shirley Witherwax, Linda Menard Bustamante, Delores Vasseur Hines, Linda Franklin Mosher, John Moreau, Raylin Alleman, Ida Martin Hooper, Nancy Morgan Comeaux, Chris Benoit Melancon, Donna Borne McCardell, Betty Jo Clement Constantine, Chris Chappuis Simpson, Harold Simon, Loretta Andrus Hornsby, Linda Bordes Tassin, Norman Saltzman, Myrna Manual Constantin, Linda Fuselier Young, Benton Perrodin, Robley Moreau, Larry Menard, Rodney Richard, Larry Savoie, Barry Heinen, Russell Lanclos, Ronald Domingue, Ralius Dupuis, Rhuel Hoffpauir, Glenn Hebert and Gary Domingue.