Simon, Glenda Richard honored on 50th wedding anniversary

RAYNE - Simon and Glenda Simon of Rayne were honored on Friday, June 7, during a 50-year wedding anniversary celebration held at Chef Roy’s Restaurant here.

Family members and friends hosted the evening celebration held in honor of the couple.

The former Glenda Dupuis is the daughter of the late Oclude and Helen Dupuis. Her groom is the son of the late Bernice and Lawrence Richard Sr. He is a retired postal employee and is employed by Lowe’s.

The couple was married on June 7, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Maid of honor was Elaine Menard escorted by the groom’s best man, Richard Dupuis, brother of the bride.

Wedding attendants were Celina Dupuis Normand (sister), Patricia Dugas Miller, Dennis Dupuis and Scotty Bouillion.

The Richards are the parents of two sons, Chad Richard (Toni) of Rayne and Kevin Richard of Carson City, Nevada.

They are the proud grandparents of Shani Hebert, Kelsey Richard, Connor Cormier, Paige Richard, CeeJaé Richard, Alex Richard, Lauren Richard, and step-grandchildren Morgan Smith and Daniel Habetz.

Their two great-grandchildren are Heidi Lopez and Hudson Hebert.

For the special occasion, Mrs. Richard wore grey slacks topped with a white blouse and red jacket. She was presented a corsage of red roses, baby’s breath and gold trim.

Mr. Richard selected dark grey slacks and a black and gray dress shirt. He was presented a red rose boutonnière.

Decorations and flowers for the celebration carried a “Simple Country Style” theme including mason jar candles, 50th Happy Anniversary votive candles embossed with the couple’s picture. Gold balloons were noted throughout the room, as were a number of the couple’s wedding pictures.

Refreshments provided for guests included boudin bites, eggplant fries, vegetable tray, chicken fettucini, meatballs, beef queso with homemade potato chips, bite-size catfish and decorative sugar cookies inscribed with “50” in gold.

The anniversary cake was a white Chantilly confection including two, double layers topped with the couple’s original cake topper of 50 years ago. It was served by Mrs. Richard’s goddaughter, Michelle Matlock.

Of the 50 guests in attendance was a special guest, Adolph Dupuis, Mrs. Richard’s last surviving uncle present for their wedding in 1969.

Guests attended the wedding from Rayne, Crowley, Indian Bayou, Scott, Kaplan, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Palmetto, Carson City and Denison, Texas and Reno, Nevada.