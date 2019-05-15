Five among 85 Notre Dame grads rank summa cum laude

Five 2019 graduates of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish will graduate Summa Cum Laude, with 4.0 grade-point averages in the Honors Curriculum on Friday, May 17, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point.

The top graduates to receive special honors for excelling on gold exclusive honors classes with a 4.0 GPA are:

• Landyn Drake Johnson, son of Ronnie and Dayna Johnson of Church Point;

• John Kaizer Lamm, son of Brant and Khristy Lamm of Crowley;

• Bailey William Leonards, son of Barrett and Laney Leonards of Iota;

• Garret Reid Miller, son of Patrick and Laura Miller of Rayne; and

• Anna Claire Morgan, daughter of John and Joan Morgan of Crowley.

Graduates receiving white cords for attaining a 3.7 - 4.0 GPS with at least 12 honor college bound classes are Makenzie Abshire, Adley Belaire, Wil Benoit, Ethan Comeaux, Kennedy Gary, Riley Gautreaux, Christine Gilder, Ellie Fields and Katherine Skelton.

Blue cord honorees graduating with a 3.7 - 4.0 GPA with less than 12 honor college bound classes are Grace Bernard, Gracie Boudreaux, Adrienne Cormier, Eulalie Cormier, Stephen Cormier, Amalie Link, Haley Maloz, Madelyn Miller, Julia Morrison, Sydnei Simon and Emma Smith.

Gray cord graduates (3.5 - 3.699 GPA in college bound or honor college bound) are Matthew Abshire, Caden Benoit, Brad Boulet, Anne Burleigh, Chase Habetz, Melise Istre, Creighton Rosinski, Alex Roy, Layla Simon and Blakely Thevis.

The Graduation Mass will be held at 9 a.m. for this year’s 85 graduates.

Baccalaureate ceremonies will immediately follow when graduates will receive their diplomas. Special awards to be presented during that program will include the distinguished Catholic Action Award (one male and one female honoree), the school’s most acclaimed graduation honor.

Coverage of awards and commencement will be included in next week’s newspaper, while graduates will also be highlighted in the Tribune’s annual graduation special edition slated on Thursday, May 30.