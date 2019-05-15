Rayne High graduation to honor 141 grads

Of the 141 graduates of Rayne High School who will receive their high school diplomas Friday, May 17, at the 6 p.m. commencement in the school’s north gymnasium, eight will graduate with highest grade point average, named “Highest Distinction Medallion Recipients” graduates.

Top graduates of the RHS class of 2019 to receive honor medallions are:

• Kameron Broussard, son of Nicole and Kevin Broussard;

• Taylen Daigle, daughter of Raven Daigle;

• Macie David, daughter of Kim Sherrie and Todd Patrick David;

• Alexis Hayes, daughter of Nancy and Warner Hayes;

• Taiya McDowell, daughter of Raven Babineaux and Raymond McDowell;

• Taylor Meche, daughter of Shannon and Shane Meche;

• Lydia Mire, daughter of Lisa and Gary Mire; and

• Caroline Zimmerman, daughter of Gayle and Jack Zimmerman.

Medallion recipients have maintained four quality points or higher in all high school and dual enrollment coursework pursued. Each will receive the prestigious honor medallion during Friday’s graduation ceremonies.

Instead of the traditional Class Day program, graduates received awards and scholarships by the school, social and civic organizations, on Monday during a morning program. Top school awards will also be presented during Friday’s graduation ceremonies.

Attendance at Friday’s commencement is by ticket only.