Rayne High Homecoming Week proclaimed; school activities set

The court has been selected, plans are complete, and alumni of Rayne High will return to their alma mater next week for the 2017 annual Homecoming programs and activities.

During ceremonies Tuesday morning, Mayor Chuck Robichaux signed the official proclamation declaring Oct. 2-6 “Rayne High School Homecoming Week” in the City of Rayne.

Graduates of classes ending in “7” will be honored during a number of events and programs, especially Homecoming Day events which will be dedicated to these former students.

In addition to daily on-campus activities to be enjoyed by the student body and faculty, the annual Homecoming Parade has also be finalized. The event invites all RHS classes and alumni to participate in the 6 p.m. traditional Homecoming event on Thursday, Oct. 5, following its usual route from Central Kindergarten and ending at Rayne High School where the annual community-wide pep rally and Powder Puff Game will be held.

Also invited to participate in this year’s parade are all Rayne High former students who will join this year’s Homecoming Court. All parade participants are needed in line by 5:30 p.m. at Central Kindergarten and be ready for the 6 p.m. start.

Friday’s fun-filled Homecoming Day schedule of events will include: Annual Alumni Reception at 10 a.m. in school library; Pep Rally at 2 p.m. in north gym; Homecoming Court introductions at 6:45 p.m. prior to football game at stadium; Homecoming Game at 7 p.m. against Teurlings Catholic with halftime introduction of Homecoming Court and crowning of the new 2017 Homecoming Queen.

The group of 11 seniors honored as members of this year’s Homecoming Court are:

Trinity Axtell, daughter of Kenny Axtell and Tracy Axtell;

Kaitlyn Barron, daughter of Don and Angel Barron;

Kennedie Bourgeois, daughter of Luke and Kristie Bourgeois;

Amari Collins, daughter of Bobbi Julian;

Kendal Edmonds, daughter of Bernadette and Robert Robinson;

Savanna Lacombe, daughter of Gary and Nichole Lacombe;

Adrieanna Meche, daughter of Carlas Duplechin;

Abbie Royer, daughter of Jamie and Shannon Royer;

Victoria Royer, daughter of Chris and Crystal Royer;

Zoie Veillon, daughter of Marya and Jeromy Veillon; and

Ariel Webster, daughter of Michael and Angel Damon.

RHS cheerleaders will be selling t-shirts, pom poms, cups and programs during the alumni reception.

Alumni can also be on the lookout for the RHS Wolf, who they can take pictures with during their tour of the school grounds.