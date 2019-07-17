Rayne High ID dates announced

The first day of school for all Rayne High Students to begin the 2019-2020 school year is Thursday, Aug. 8, with bell time at 7:45 a.m.

In preparation for the school year, the school will be open July 30 and 31 and August 1 for students to complete the following in the main building on campus:

Take student ID: Students must be in proper school uniform polo shirt and be in compliance with school policy concerning piercings, hair color, and facial hair (male students) in order to receive their student ID picture.

Pay Registration Fee: Registration cost is $30 before school starts and $35 after August 1. The registration fee covers student ID w/lanyard, locker assignment and class schedule.

Receive schedules: Students can also submit schedule changes.

Select lockers: To “reserve” a locker, students must have a combination lock. They can bring their own or purchase one from RHS for $5.

Purchase Parking Permits: Parking permits are $20 each. There are a limited number of parking spaces; therefore, they will only be sold on July 30 to seniors and July 31 to juniors and sophomores.

Pay Senior Dues: Seniors can pay their senior dues of $30 during registration.

Homecoming shirts, spirit shirts, yearbooks and P.E uniforms will also be available to purchase at this time.

NOTE: All students must have an ID to receive their schedules, lockers and/or books.

Dates assigned for each grade to attend school to address all needed procedures for the start of the new school year includes:

Tuesday, July 30: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for seniors and SPED students;

Wednesday, July 31: 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for juniors;

Wednesday, July 31: 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. for sophomores; and

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9 a.m. until noon for freshmen.

Due to registration for enrolled students, the office will not be enrolling new students July 1 through Aug. 1.