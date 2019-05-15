Rayne High School May honorees

Rayne High’s monthly announcement of the school’s “Teacher and Students of the Month” is published each month in the Teen Scene section of The Rayne Acadian-Tribune.

Students are selected by members of the faculty and are recognized for their character, leadership, contribution to RHS, and academic performance.

Each student/teacher is rewarded the following: a care package that includes goody bag with special treats, a student/teacher of month t-shirt, exposure in the local newspaper, and a free luncheon with administrators prepared by Mrs. Huynh and her Pro-Start students of Rayne High School.

Rayne High School’s May “Teacher of the Month” is Ricci Arnaud. She is in her 29th year of teaching, her last three at Rayne High where she teaches business math, financial literacy and math essentials. She serves as the Leader In Me Lighthouse coordinator.

The May “Students of the Month” are: Senior - Janette Wade; Junior - Leag Oliver; Sophomore - Baylon Leon; and Freshman - Kayley Zimmerman.