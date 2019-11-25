‘A Christmas Melody’ set for Dec. 1

The newly formed Crowley Community Choir has announced that its inaugural event, “A Christmas Melody,” is set for Sunday, Dec. 1.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Grand Opera House, 505 N. Parkerson Ave. in Crowley.

The concert is free and the public is invited to join the choir as it tells the Christmas story through scripture and memorable Christmas songs.

“This is a way to bring our community together as we begin the Christmas season,” said Christie Brammer, one of the group’s organizers.

“It is a time to be with friends, neighbors and family, in a beautiful setting with inspirational music, and appreciate the special meaning of this time of year,”

The choral group is multi-denominational and represents a broad base of community churches in the city.