2019 Project Pink held, royalty crowned

RAYNE - The 21st Annual “Project Pink”, Breast Cancer Awareness Event, and the 11th Annual Project Pink Pageant were held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Rayne Civic Center.

Chairperson for the 2019 event was Theresa Prather, assisted by ladies of Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

The day was dedicated to the late Mrs. Lucy Mae Hebert, who lost her battle with breast cancer. Her family members were in attendance for the tribute.

Althea Faye Domingue Cook was named this year’s Project Pink Ambassador. The Rayne resident has been married to her high school sweetheart, Lewis Cook Jr., for 45 years.

They are the parents to three sons and their wives, Lewis III, Jeff (Rachel) and Stuart (Marie). She is also the proud grandmother of five little ones, Scarlett, Eloise, Shepard, Christina Faye and baby Gabriel Louis soon to arrive.

Faye is the youngest daughter of Danny and Lucille Domingue. She has one brother, Donald (Diana) of Rayne and one sister, Billie Domingue-Henry (Bob) of Lafayette.

She was joined by a number of family members during the surprise announcement.

The Project Pink children’s pageants began at 9:30 a.m. with the following honorees crowned:

Baby Division (0-11 months) Queen Bella Tatman of Iowa, 1st Maid Caroline Prosper of Sunset, 2nd Maid Nova Cormier of Eunice.

T’Nincy Division (12-23 months) Queen Eva Castille of Church Point, 1st Maid Harper Sonnier of Roanoke, 2nd Maid Ayda Moseley of Sulphur.

Toddler Division (2 years) Queen Adalynn McGraw of Plaucheville, 1st Maid Kholeigh Quesenberry of Iowa, 2nd Maid Jazlynn Scott of Patterson.

Tiny Division (3-4 years) Queen Ahnalilis Gautreaux of Church Point, 1st Maid Aniston Quibodeaux of Rayne, 2nd Maid Charlotte LaFargue of Jennings.

Petite Division (5-6 years) Queen Laikyn Meyers of Jennings, 1st Maid MaKayla Landry of New Iberia.

Little Division (7-9 years) Queen Rileigh Cowan of DeRidder, 1st Maid Averie Hieronymus of Jennings.

Deb Division (10-12 years) Queen Adelyn Autin of Youngsville.

The new royalty will hold their title for the upcoming year with their primary responsibility to inform others throughout the state about the event and invite them to participate in this well-known Breast Cancer Awareness Event.

Following the children’s division contests, PAC Chapter president and Project Pink chairperson Theresa Prather presented a $5,000 check to Susan G. Komen representatives Dakota Henry and Paula Hildalgo.

The afternoon session began with the following division winners:

Junior Teen Division (13-14 years) Queen Katelynn Pitre of Ville Platte,

1st Maid Natalie Domingue of Crowley, 2nd Maid Brookelynn Thibodeaux of Rayne.

Teen Division (15-16 years) Queen Taylor Grayson of Palmetto, 1st Maid Madeline Foster of Crowley, 2nd Maid Kristen Navarre of Rayne.

Miss Division (16-23 years) Queen Ali Delahoussaye, daughter of Patrick and Ashly Delahoussaye of Rayne; 1st Maid Katelyn Meche, daughter of Scotty and Celeste Meche.

Ms. Division (24-39 years) Queen Michelle Lynn Simon of New Iberia, 1st Maid Lanie Rouly of New Iberia, 2nd Maid Tangela Delco of Patterson, 3rd Maid Keisha Bouquet-Simmons of Youngsville.

Lady Division (40 years and above) Queen Karrie Hannan of Breaux Bridge, 1st Maid Patricia Comeaux of Rayne, 2nd Maid Jennifer James Autin of Youngsville.

New royalty were each presented a pink ribbon custom designed crown and embroidered banner.

Tickets were also sold for the annual “Angel of Hope” 12” Seraphim angel raffle valued at $175. She wears a pink ribbon and sash to represent the commitment to bringing the world closer to a cure of breast cancer. The 2019 raffle winner was Charlotte LaFargue.

Other raffle prizes were also presented for the many tickets sold during the past three months leading up to the Project Pink program, including Mary Leger, Sue Zaunbrecher, Beth LeBlanc, Donnie Francois, Lisa Gossen, Chad LeDoux, Lisa Soileaux, John Menard and Kelli LeBeouf.

All proceeds of Project Pink are used to help the community by purchasing wigs for cancer patients, help with travel expenses for treatments, and also donate funds for research.

Thanks are extended for everyone who donated towards the event, and to all who attended Project Pink 2016 to make the event another success.