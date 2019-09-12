ACOA to honor 11 seniors Saturday night

This weekend, the Acadia Council on Aging will host its much-anticipated Second Annual Senior Recognition Banquet.

The event will be held Saturday at the International Rice Festival Building in Crowley, with 11 outstanding senior citizens who have made a difference in our community being honored.

The evening will begin with a “Mix and Mingle” period from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., after which dinner and the program will follow immediately.

This year’s theme is “Diamonds and Pearls,” and those being honored for their positive and lasting impacts are:

• Conrad Bercier - Crowley;

• Mildred Deville - Crowley;

• Robert Dominick - Crowley;

• Betty Duplechin - Church Point;

• Barbara Geesey - Crowley;

• Dr. Robert McManus - Iota;

• Rita Norman - Rayne;

• Dr. Ezora J. Proctor - Crowley;

• Gloria Sonnier - Rayne;

• Thomas “T.J.” Sonnier - Rayne; and

• Norma Washington - Crowley.

Last year the event saw a packed house, and the public is invited to join the ACOA again this year to celebrate the outstanding pioneers of our community.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the ACOA office located at 824 E. First Street in Crowley.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds will be used to support activities that directly impact ACOA participants.

The International Rice Festival Building is located at 717 W. Mill Street.

The ACOA provides many special services for those 60 years old and over. In addition to the availability of the Senior Center for educational and recreational purposes, transportation and meals are provided, either on-site or by home delivery, and commodities are distributed monthly to qualifying seniors.

For more information, call the ACOA at 788-1400.