Announce fall wedding date

Announcement has been made of a six-thirty evening wedding ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, that will unite Brooklynn Rena Mire and Bryce Gregory Zaunbrecher in holy matrimony.

The couple will exchange vows at the Historic Cash and Carry in Lake Charles, followed by a reception on site.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Jackie and Becky Prejean of Branch and Jody and Nancy Mire of Morse.

Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Norris Simon and the late Lois Broussard Simon of Crowley, with Mr. and Mrs. Herman Mire her paternal grandparents.

Brooklynn is a 2017 graduate of Rayne High School, a 2019 graduate of LSU Eunice, and is continuing her education at UL Lafayette majoring in elementary education.

The prospective groom is the son of Randal and Roxanne Zaunbrecher and Kurt and Rachel Viator, all of Lake Arthur.

His maternal grandparents are Floyd Istre and the late Ethel Istre of Klondike, and his paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Zaunbrecher of Lake Arthur.

Bryce is a 2012 graduate of Lake Arthur High School, attained an associates of science degree in 2017 at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, and is employed by Zaunbrecher Farms in Lake Arthur.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Lake Arthur.