Annual Flower Show set May 3 at Green Room

Wed, 04/24/2019 - 1:13pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

The 2019 Annual Flower Show will be presented by the Rayne Garden Club on Friday, May 3, at the Green Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex as announced by Chairperson Lisa Soileaux.
The theme for the event is “Roses, Irises, Daisies, Oh My!” which will be followed for the design division portion of the flower show.
Members will also submit home-grown blooms for the horticultural division of the flower show.
Guests are welcomed between the hours of 3-6 p.m. at the Green Room with the event still free for public viewing.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019