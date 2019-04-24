Annual Flower Show set May 3 at Green Room

The 2019 Annual Flower Show will be presented by the Rayne Garden Club on Friday, May 3, at the Green Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex as announced by Chairperson Lisa Soileaux.

The theme for the event is “Roses, Irises, Daisies, Oh My!” which will be followed for the design division portion of the flower show.

Members will also submit home-grown blooms for the horticultural division of the flower show.

Guests are welcomed between the hours of 3-6 p.m. at the Green Room with the event still free for public viewing.