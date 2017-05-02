Beta Sigma Phi to host Project Pink, honoree announced

RAYNE - Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi announces the 19th annual “Project Pink”, Breast Cancer Awareness event, to be held Saturday, May 27, at the Rayne Civic Center.

The day for the 2017 observance will be dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Susie Borne Roberts, who recently lost her battle with breast cancer. An invitation is being extended to all breast cancer survivors to join the day-long event.

Bring your “PINK” hats all decorated for judging. Prizes will be awarded.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale for the “Angel of Hope, 12” Seraphim Angel valued at $175. This is a numbered, limited edition sculpted and delicately hand painted angel. She wears a pink ribbon and sash to represent the commitment to bringing the world closer to a cure. The winner will have a choice between the angel or $150 cash.

The 9th annual “Miss Project Pink” pageant will also be held at this time. The queens will hold titles for a year and their primary responsibility will be to inform others throughout the state about the event and invite them to participate in this well-known “Breast Cancer Awareness” event. Door admission is $5 for adults, $3 school age children and little ones four years and under will be admitted free.

The “Children’s Categories” (those younger than 13) will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. Attire will be sportswear. Entry fee for these age groups will be $40 prior registration and $50 at the door.

Children’s categories are as follows: Baby Project Pink (0 – 11 months); T’Nincy Project Pink (12 – 23 months); Toddler Project Pink (2 years); Tiny Project Pink (3 – 4 years); Petite Project Pink (5 – 6 years); Little Project Pink (7 – 9 years); and Deb Project Pink (10 – 12 years).

The “Senior Categories” (those over 13 years of age) will begin with registration at 12 noon and competition will begin at 12:30 p.m.. Attire will be formal wear. The competition will not have interviews but will include stage presentation only. Entry fee for these age groups will be $50 prior registration and $60 at the door. The Senior Categories are as follows: Junior Project Pink (13 -14 years); Teen Project Pink (15 – 16 years); Miss Project Pink (17 – 23 years); Ms. Project Pink (24 – 39 years); and Lady Project Pink (40 years and over).

There will be an optional “Photogenic Award” in each category. Those wishing to participate will turn in their photo and a $5 fee per photo, during proper registration periods.

Inquires can be forwarded to Marlene 334-4470; Theresa 457-8570 or Allyson 337-654-0804.

Pageant entry forms are available by email: ProjectPinkPageant@yahoo.com.