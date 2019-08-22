BSP to host Project Pink, pageant, raffle this weekend at Rayne Civic Center

RAYNE - Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will host the 21st Annual “Project Pink”, Breast Cancer Awareness event this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Rayne Civic Center.

The day for the 2019 observance will be dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Lucy Mae Hebert, who lost her battle with breast cancer.

Lucy Leger Hebert was born on February 15, 1922. She married Ervine Hebert from Mire and they owned a cotton farm. They were the parents of six children, Lucy Hebert Kibodeaux, Larry Hebert, JoAnn Hebert Abshire, Priscilla Hebert Soileau, John Mervin Hebert and an infant son who passed away named Rogers Hebert. Their family also includes eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hebert died of breast cancer at the age of 53 in 1975. She was a faithful member of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire until her death. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and truly missed every single day.

She is the grandmother of Rayne resident and Preceptor Alpha Chi member Pebbles Kibodeaux Mire.

An invitation is being extended to all breast cancer survivors to join the day-long event.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale for the “Angel of Hope, 12” Seraphim Angel valued at $175. This is a numbered, limited edition sculpted and delicately hand painted angel. She wears a pink ribbon and sash to represent the commitment to bringing the world closer to a cure. The winner will have a choice between the angel or $150 cash. There will also be numerous other prizes given in the raffle, in addition to door prizes and a silent auction.

The 11th annual “Miss Project Pink” pageant will also be held at this time. The queens will hold titles for a year and their primary responsibility will be to inform others throughout the state about the event and invite them to participate in this well-known “Breast Cancer Awareness” event. Door admission is $5 for adults, $3 school age children, and little ones four years and under will be admitted free.

The “Children’s Categories” (those younger than 13) will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. Attire will be sportswear. Entry fee for these age groups will be $30 prior registration and $40 at the door.

Children’s categories are as follows: Baby Project Pink (0 – 11 months); T’Nincy Project Pink (12 – 23 months); Toddler Project Pink (2 years); Tiny Project Pink (3 – 4 years); Petite Project Pink (5 – 6 years); Little Project Pink (7 – 9 years) and Deb Project Pink (10 – 12 years).

There will be an optional “Photogenic Award” in each category. Those wishing to participate will turn in their photo and a $5 fee, per photo, during the proper registration periods.

Side awards will also include the following: Prettiest Eyes, Best Hair, Best Personality, Most Fashionable with all receiving a certificate.

The “Senior Categories” (those over 13 years of age) will begin with registration at noon and competition will begin at noon. Attire will be formal wear, except dressy/casual for the lady Division. The competition will not have interviews, but will include stage presentation only. Entry fee for these age groups will be $50 prior registration and $60 at the door.

The Senior Categories are as follows: Junior Project Pink (13 -14 years); Teen Project Pink (15 – 16 years); Miss Project Pink (17 – 23 years); Ms. Project Pink (24 – 39 years) and Lady Project Pink (40 years and over).

For the Lady Division, dressy/casual wear only. Wear pink for the cause and earn extra points.

In addition, The contestant selling the most raffle tickets will receive a custom 12” Pink Stone Crown. Raffle tickets are $1 each as visitors can email ProjectPinkPageant@yahoo.com for raffle tickets or visit the Facebook page for additional information. Pink ribbon custom designed crowns and embroidered cotton banners will be awarded for all age divisions royalty.

Photography will be provided for pageant photos if desired.

Inquires can be forwarded to Marlene at 337-334-4470; Theresa at 337-457-8570 or Allyson at 337-654-0804.

Pageant entry forms are available by email: ProjectPinkPageant@yahoo.com.