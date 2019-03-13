Catch Notre Dame's 'Willy Wonka' this weekend

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 5:46pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir
Joseph Borde as Grandpa Joe and Seth Leonards as Charlie Bucket, from left, meet the eccentric Willy Wonka, played by Madison Carlson, as they rehearse for this weekend’s production of “Willy Wonka.” The musical is being presented by the Notre Dame High School Drama Dept. and will run this evening through Sunday afternoon at the Grand Opera House in Crowley. Tonight’s and tomorrow’s showings will begin at 7 p.m., with the Sunday afternoon matinee beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased at www.thegrandoperahouse.org or by calling 785-0440. They will also be available at the door.

