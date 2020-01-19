Conrad, Nettie Simoneaux celebrate 67th wedding anniversary

Surrounded by their family, Conrad and Nettie Simoneaux celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Tuscany Restaurant, Rayne.

Hosted by their children, the special celebration was also attended by their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Children of the honored couple are Sandy Noel and husband Roland of Lafayette, Lonnie Simoneaux and wife Angela of Rayne, and Tammy Simoneaux and fiance Ricky Romero of Lafayette.

They are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

On January 12, 1953, Conrad Simoneaux and the former Nettie LaGrange were united as husband and wife during a wedding ceremony held in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Wedding attendants for the ceremony were Dorothy and Whitley Guidry, both deceased, and the groom’s mother, Marie Simoneaux Lavergne, deceased.

The couple resided and raised their children in Rayne until 15 years ago when they moved to Lafayette, where they still reside.

After moving to Lafayette, they now attend Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire.

Both retired, Conrad is retired from Exxon and is an United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Nettie is a retired hairdresser formerly with Dot’s Beauty Shop in Rayne.

They were active members of the WBCCI (Wally Byam Caravan Club International) and led many Airstream Caravan adventures over many years. Due to their major role in the development of the City of Rayne’s RV park and their efforts as caravan leaders through the years, they were honored by the Rayne Frog Festival and City of Rayne in 2005 as they were named Rayne Frog Festival Grand Marshals.

They currently enjoy spending time with their close family which includes five generations, along with their beloved pets, Nina and Bubba.

They have been blessed with four great-great-grandchildren, Dakota Jesse Breaux, Maret Elise Kibodeaux, and two new family members born in late 2019, great-great-grandsons, John Patrick Breaux and Kru Conrad Giarratano.