Corinne Doucet crowned 2017 Miss Rayne

RAYNE - Costumes were donned and the game-night spirit was in the air as “Game Day” was the theme Saturday, August 12, as the Rayne Civic Center was the site for the 2017 Miss Rayne Pageant.

Crowned as the city’s new honoree was Corinne Juliet Doucet, 18-year-old daughter of Patrick and Desiree Doucet, who will represent the City of Rayne for the coming year. She is a freshman at UL-Lafayette majoring in biology and a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She represented the Acadia Arts Council for the pageant.

The former Frog Derby Queen received her crown from last year’s honoree, Catherine Castille, who completed her year-long reign by representing the City of Rayne in a most regal manner for which she was presented the annual Miss Rayne scholarship by Suzette Leonards, event director.

Completing the presentations to the new Miss Rayne were Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, Suzette Leonards, Nikki Link and Angie Broussard.

Named 1st Runner-Up and given the opportunity to attend the International Rice Festival in October was Skyler Machelle Broussard, 18-year-old daughter of Angel Miller and Anthony Broussard. Skyler is a freshman at UL-Lafayette where she is a nursing major and is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame High School where she was named “Student of the Year.” She was sponsored for the pageant by Bayou Silkscreening and Embroidery and presented her award by Kelsey Prineaux Lormand (2010 Miss Rayne).

Blair Elizabeth Bergeron was named 2nd Runner-Up and was also given the option to attend the Miss Acadia Parish Pageant. Blair is the 18-year old daughter of Eddie and Sarah Bergeron and is a freshman attending UL-Lafayette majoring in nursing. The recent Rayne High graduate was sponsored by her grandparents for the pageant. Making her presentations were Rayne City Councilman Kenneth Guidry.

Blair was also presented the People’s Choice Award during the pageant, awarded to the contestant as it is voted upon by the attending audience. She was presented the award by Taylor Hollier, Miss Rayne 2012.

Kennedy Paige Smith, 17-year-old daughter of Jason and Mica Smith, was named 3rd Maid. She is entering her senior year at Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish; afterwhich, plans to attend LSU-Eunice. She was sponsored for the pageant by Cajun Fitness. Making her awards presentation was City Councilman Michael Doucet.

Kennedy was also awarded a silver tray as she was named Miss Congeniality, a prestigious honor voted upon by the contestants prior to the pageant. Making the presentation was Dakota Henry, Miss Rayne 2009.

Completing the list of the lovely Miss Rayne contestants were: Meka Renee Cormier, 18-year-old daughter of JoAnn Cormier; and Mary Kaitlyn Simon, 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Michelle Simon;

Serving as emcee for the event was Cheryl R. Boudreaux. Judges were Josie Stephens (2017 Miss Lafayette USA), Julian Devillier (2017 Louisiana Association of Fair and Festivals Queen) and Bunnie Aube of Ridge.

In addition to the numerous special guests in attendance for the 86th annual event were a number of past Miss Rayne title holders, including Shelly Melancon Rhodes (1992), Michelle Spaetgens Simon (1993), Tessa Richard Dischler (1999), Dakota Henry (2009), Kelsey Primeaux Lormand (2010), Taylor Hollier (2012) and Victoria Richard (2015).

Committee members were Suzette Leonards director; Nikki Link, co-director; Angie Broussard, Dakota Henry, Josie Henry, Taylor Hollier, Paula Hollier, Kelsey Primeaux Lormand, Paulette Primeaux, Claire Trahan Meche and Tessa Richard Dischler.

Special thanks are extended to local vocalist Peyton Broussard who provided entertainment throughout the evening.

Thanks were also expressed to the following for another successful Miss Rayne Pageant: City of Rayne for sponsoring the competition, DJ Phil Peltier for providing sound, Cheryl R. Boudreaux as emcee, Nikki Link with Project Dance for providing opening number, The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for coverage and announcements, Rayne Chamber of Commerce who manned the concessions for the evening, Frog Festival royalty for manning the door entries, and the many volunteers who helped to make the landmark event a complete success.